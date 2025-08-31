E-Paper | August 31, 2025

KP’s cabinet committee on legislation approves ‘historic’ Kalash marriage bill

APP Published August 31, 2025 Updated August 31, 2025 03:34pm
A Kalash woman wearing a traditional dress takes a selfie with her friends during a break as they celebrate ‘Joshi’, a festival to welcome the arrival of spring, at Bumburate village.—AFP
A Kalash woman wearing a traditional dress takes a selfie with her friends during a break as they celebrate ‘Joshi’, a festival to welcome the arrival of spring, at Bumburate village.—AFP

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Cabinet Committee on Legislation on Sunday approved the draft of the “historic” Kalash Marriage Bill, clearing its path to be presented before the KP Provincial Assembly for ratification and enactment into law.

The Kalash are a unique, indigenous people living in the remote Chitral valleys of northern Pakistan, known for their distinct ancient Indo-Aryan culture, polytheistic religion (a form of animism), unique language and vibrant festivals.

“After approval from the Cabinet Committee on Legislation, the Kalash Marriage bill is now poised for presentation in the upcoming meeting of the provincial cabinet for tabling in the KP Assembly for voting,” said Qamar Naseem, programme manager at Blue Viens and co-drafter of the legal document.

“This initiative represents a significant step toward acknowledging and safeguarding the rights of Pakistan’s indigenous peoples,” he commented.

Naseem appreciated the government for its commitment and cooperation in moving forward with this historic legislation.

He also thanked Wazirzada, focal person to the KP chief minister on minority issues; the National Commission for Human Rights (NCHR); the Local Government Department; and all those who provided their support in drafting the bill and its passage from different government offices.

He observed that this landmark legislation will provide the Kalash community with indispensable legal protection and a formal registration system for their marriages, respecting their cultural and religious identity.

“It is not only a legal reform but also a recognition of their fundamental rights,” he added.

For generations, the Kalash people have lived in the valleys of Bumburet, Rumbur and Birir in Chitral, maintaining their distinct identity through unique religious beliefs, festivals, rituals, and traditions.

Despite their rich heritage and global recognition, the community has long been deprived of a formal legal framework to protect its social and cultural rights.

Marriage registration has been one of the most pressing gaps, with Kalash couples lacking a system to officially record their unions, resulting in legal and social complications.

The Kalash Marriage Bill addresses this historic omission. It introduces a legal mechanism for the registration of marriages in accordance with Kalash religious values and customary practices, thereby ensuring both cultural preservation and legal recognition.

“The progress of the Kalash Marriage Bill marks a turning point for the Kalash people, setting the stage for their cultural traditions to be formally respected and legally recognised within Pakistan’s legislative framework,” Naseem said.

Pakistan

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Agricultural loss
Updated 31 Aug, 2025

Agricultural loss

The agricultural losses will weigh heavily on both the economy and people. More people are likely to slip below the poverty line.
Sost protest
31 Aug, 2025

Sost protest

FOR over 40 days, the traders of Sost in Gilgit-Baltistan have been protesting to press the federal government to...
Equal citizens
31 Aug, 2025

Equal citizens

PAKISTAN is found wanting when it comes to preserving the constitutional freedoms and dignity of its minority...
Rebuilding lives
Updated 30 Aug, 2025

Rebuilding lives

The state must treat displacement as a policy priority, not an after-event improvisation.
Medicine shortage
30 Aug, 2025

Medicine shortage

THE alarm raised by the Pakistan Medical Association over the ongoing ‘unprecedented’ nationwide shortage of...
War on academia
30 Aug, 2025

War on academia

MUCH of President Donald Trump’s voter base is suspicious of the US higher education sector, particularly more...