E-Paper | August 31, 2025

NCCIA empowered to freeze bank accounts, assets

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published August 31, 2025 Updated August 31, 2025 06:25am

LAHORE: The National Cyber Crime Investigation Agency (NCCIA) has been given new powers to freeze bank accounts as well as movable and immovable properties of individuals involved in cyber crimes.

The federal government on Saturday issued a gazette notification in this regard.

Under the new rules, the NCCIA has been legally empowered to freeze bank accounts as well as movable and immovable properties of individuals involved in cyber crimes.

The NCCIA Functional Rules 2025 also outline the establishment of several specialised units within the agency. These include accountability unit, digital forensics unit, media unit, research & development unit, OSINT (Open-Source Intelligence) unit, anti-online child abuse unit, special investigative unit, international cooperation and liaison unit and cyber crime reporting centres and public relation unit.

“These structural enhancements aim to strengthen the NCCIA’s capacity to tackle growing cyber threats and enhance accountability and transparency in digital investigations,” it said.

The NCCIA on Saturday summoned four social media influencers / YouTubers for Sept 2 for their alleged involvement in “unregulated online trading and gambling online apps”.

According to the NCCIA, Muhammad Anas Ali, Iqra Kanwal, Muhammad Hussain Shah and Mudassar Hassan are accused of promoting the gambling apps encouraging the youth to invest in schemes that lack regulatory approval.

“The YouTubers in question are using their platforms to project high returns on investments through unlicensed apps, thereby misleading and defrauding the public of its hard-earned money.”

Published in Dawn, August 31st, 2025

Newspaper

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English
Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Agricultural loss
31 Aug, 2025

Agricultural loss

THE current wave of floods has ravaged vast tracts of farmland across the plains of central Punjab. Hundreds of...
Sost protest
31 Aug, 2025

Sost protest

FOR over 40 days, the traders of Sost in Gilgit-Baltistan have been protesting to press the federal government to...
Equal citizens
31 Aug, 2025

Equal citizens

PAKISTAN is found wanting when it comes to preserving the constitutional freedoms and dignity of its minority...
Rebuilding lives
Updated 30 Aug, 2025

Rebuilding lives

The state must treat displacement as a policy priority, not an after-event improvisation.
Medicine shortage
30 Aug, 2025

Medicine shortage

THE alarm raised by the Pakistan Medical Association over the ongoing ‘unprecedented’ nationwide shortage of...
War on academia
30 Aug, 2025

War on academia

MUCH of President Donald Trump’s voter base is suspicious of the US higher education sector, particularly more...