NCCIA empowered to freeze bank accounts, assets

LAHORE: The National Cyber Crime Investigation Agency (NCCIA) has been given new powers to freeze bank accounts as well as movable and immovable properties of individuals involved in cyber crimes.

The federal government on Saturday issued a gazette notification in this regard.

Under the new rules, the NCCIA has been legally empowered to freeze bank accounts as well as movable and immovable properties of individuals involved in cyber crimes.

The NCCIA Functional Rules 2025 also outline the establishment of several specialised units within the agency. These include accountability unit, digital forensics unit, media unit, research & development unit, OSINT (Open-Source Intelligence) unit, anti-online child abuse unit, special investigative unit, international cooperation and liaison unit and cyber crime reporting centres and public relation unit.

“These structural enhancements aim to strengthen the NCCIA’s capacity to tackle growing cyber threats and enhance accountability and transparency in digital investigations,” it said.

The NCCIA on Saturday summoned four social media influencers / YouTubers for Sept 2 for their alleged involvement in “unregulated online trading and gambling online apps”.

According to the NCCIA, Muhammad Anas Ali, Iqra Kanwal, Muhammad Hussain Shah and Mudassar Hassan are accused of promoting the gambling apps encouraging the youth to invest in schemes that lack regulatory approval.

“The YouTubers in question are using their platforms to project high returns on investments through unlicensed apps, thereby misleading and defrauding the public of its hard-earned money.”

Published in Dawn, August 31st, 2025