E-Paper | August 31, 2025

Hill torrents flooding parts of DG Khan

Tariq Saeed Birmani Published August 31, 2025 Updated August 31, 2025 06:25am
DERA GHAZI KHAN: Swollen Sakhi Sarwar hill torrent after rain in Sulaiman Range. — Dawn
DERA GHAZI KHAN: Swollen Sakhi Sarwar hill torrent after rain in Sulaiman Range. — Dawn

DERA GHAZI KHAN: A flood-like situation was witnessed in some areas of the district by hill torrents following heavy rains in the Koh-i-Sulaiman on Saturday.

Water swept away all encroached structures, including houses, built in the bed of hill torrent in Sakhi Sarwar.

Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Usman Khalid and District Police Officer Tariq Wilayat along with other officials visited the town to inspect the flow of water and review precautionary measures.

During the visit, the DC met local residents and assured them that the administration was fully prepared to deal with any emergency situation. He said heavy machinery and all necessary resources had been deployed to protect the citizens.

According to the gauge report, the water discharge in Kaura was recorded at 11,037 cusecs, Vehova at 19,600 cusecs, Sanghar at 29,400 cusecs, Vadore at 32,000 cusecs, Sakhi Sarwar( kukee) at 7,837 cusecs, and Mithawan at 2,188 cusecs.

The administration said that water levels were continuously receding and every possible facility was being provided to the public.

Published in Dawn, August 31st, 2025

Newspaper

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English
Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Agricultural loss
31 Aug, 2025

Agricultural loss

THE current wave of floods has ravaged vast tracts of farmland across the plains of central Punjab. Hundreds of...
Sost protest
31 Aug, 2025

Sost protest

FOR over 40 days, the traders of Sost in Gilgit-Baltistan have been protesting to press the federal government to...
Equal citizens
31 Aug, 2025

Equal citizens

PAKISTAN is found wanting when it comes to preserving the constitutional freedoms and dignity of its minority...
Rebuilding lives
Updated 30 Aug, 2025

Rebuilding lives

The state must treat displacement as a policy priority, not an after-event improvisation.
Medicine shortage
30 Aug, 2025

Medicine shortage

THE alarm raised by the Pakistan Medical Association over the ongoing ‘unprecedented’ nationwide shortage of...
War on academia
30 Aug, 2025

War on academia

MUCH of President Donald Trump’s voter base is suspicious of the US higher education sector, particularly more...