Hill torrents flooding parts of DG Khan

DERA GHAZI KHAN: A flood-like situation was witnessed in some areas of the district by hill torrents following heavy rains in the Koh-i-Sulaiman on Saturday.

Water swept away all encroached structures, including houses, built in the bed of hill torrent in Sakhi Sarwar.

Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Usman Khalid and District Police Officer Tariq Wilayat along with other officials visited the town to inspect the flow of water and review precautionary measures.

During the visit, the DC met local residents and assured them that the administration was fully prepared to deal with any emergency situation. He said heavy machinery and all necessary resources had been deployed to protect the citizens.

According to the gauge report, the water discharge in Kaura was recorded at 11,037 cusecs, Vehova at 19,600 cusecs, Sanghar at 29,400 cusecs, Vadore at 32,000 cusecs, Sakhi Sarwar( kukee) at 7,837 cusecs, and Mithawan at 2,188 cusecs.

The administration said that water levels were continuously receding and every possible facility was being provided to the public.

Published in Dawn, August 31st, 2025