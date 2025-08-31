Mohsin Naqvi thanks Saudi Arabia for support during war with India

ISLAMABAD: Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi has thanked Saudi Arabia for supporting Pakistan during the recent war with India.

According to the interior ministry, the minister visited the Saudi embassy on Saturday. He was received by Ambassador Nawaf bin Saeed Ahmed Al Malki.

During the meeting, Mohsin Naqvi expressed gratitude for Saudi Arabia’s effective role during times of tension between Pakistan and India.

“Saudi Arabia has always stood firmly by Pakistan, whether in times of war or peace, and that bilateral relations have consistently withstood the test of time,” the minister said.

Mr Naqvi briefed the envoy on Pakistan’s ongoing crackdown against organised groups involved in begging abroad. He reaffirmed that the government had adopted a zero-tolerance policy against the “begging mafia” to protect the country’s image and its citizens working in Saudi Arabia.

Ambassador Al Malki, while appreciating the interior minister’s efforts, said Saudi Arabia regards Pakistan as a brotherly nation. “Riyadh attaches the highest importance to its relationship with Islamabad and looks forward to further strengthening cooperation in different sectors.”

Published in Dawn, August 31st, 2025