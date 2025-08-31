Pakistan Sports Board’s probe slams HEC over World University Games fiasco

ISLAMABAD: A Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) inquiry committee has hurled multiple allegations towards the Higher Education Commission’s (HEC) handling of the country’s participation in recently held FISU World University Games.

In a report available with Dawn, the PSB called HEC out for “mismanagement, criminal negligence, nepotism, misuse of authority, violation of prescribed rules, and avoidance of accountability by an organisation” during the course of the Games held in Germany in July.

The PSB had formed the committee to probe “serious irregularities” during the event, including the reported disappearance of two athletes.

Besides student athletes, four officials of the HEC were also part of the Pakistan contingent at the Games, who, according to the report, refused to join the three-member inquiry committee after the organisation formed a committee of its own to “probe the matter”, eventually ruling HEC’s version out of the PSB report.

While criticising the HEC’s sports department’s performance over the last seven years under director Javed Ali Memon, the PSB pointed out at blatant refusal by the HEC officials to attend inquiry proceedings and their inability to provide required records and documents regarding the FISU Games.

“Sports managers regretted attending enquiry proceedings without HEC approval,” the report read. “Players who participated in the FISU Games event telephonically conveyed that they were being pressurised by their universities not to cooperate or appear before the committee, thus they failed to personally appear for [the] hearings.”.

The report further stated that the HEC officials and sports directors of a few Higher Education Institutions (HEIs) “have sabotaged sports development in HEIs at the national level”.

It added that the collaboration of HEC officials with university staff “for mutual benefits has taken the shape of a cartel, enjoying the protection and support of the highest management of the HEC and strong political influence”.

The PSB demanded the ouster of officials “guilty of grave misconduct” and called for major penalties against them while recommending disciplinary action against Javed and against the university officials who provided undertaking and took responsibility of the absconded athletes.

Calling for amendments to Article 2.5 of the Pakistan University Sports Board constitution, the report said current provisions were “irrational, illogical and contrary to national interest,” and served as a root cause of mismanagement. It also criticised the appointment of multiple managers with each squad, terming it an “unnecessary burden” on the exchequer, recommending instead a ratio of two managers per 25 players.

The report urged the PSB to establish a pool of certified coaches with international exposure, to be engaged both for training camps and international competitions. It further called for mandatory pre-event training camps under certified coaches.

The report recommended a third-party audit of HEC’s sports-related funds over the past three years. “Funds disbursement to higher education institutions and their utilisation should be carefully analysed,” it said, adding that in many cases private universities hosted events at their own expense while the HEC failed to hold centralised camps.

According to the committee report, female archery players were selected without formal trials, a move which violated the HEC merit criteria. These players participated in the Games on self-finance basis. The report also revealed that the members of the 4x400m relay were not given training regarding basic athletics rules that led to their disqualification from the event at the Games.

The report further revealed that a female Pakistani student was marked ‘did not start’ in a 5000m race due to the manager’s negligence as she was left in the hotel. Moreover, a yellow card was issued to a Pakistani javelin thrower due to the manager’s gross negligence while a 10,000m female runner was included in the 4x400m relay race.

The report said that four HEC officials — including two women — who were part of the contingent were on the state expense but they remained stationed only at one venue/district rather than moving to other venues where players competed.

When contacted by Dawn, the HEC in a written reply said it has constituted an inquiry committee to examine the matter related to the participation of its delegation in the World University Games.

The HEC said that it gave opportunity to bona fide athletes from universities in the said Games.

The findings of the HEC inquiry committee will be shared upon completion of the inquiry, adding that no PSB report regarding the World University Games has been received officially. “The PSB has reported findings despite not having received any official details or documentation of the athletes’ visit from the HEC,” it added. “Without access to relevant records, such conclusions may lack a complete and accurate perspective.”

