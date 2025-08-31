Army may be called in if floodwater at Guddu exceeds 600,000 cusecs: minister

SUKKUR: Sindh Minister for Agriculture Sardar Mohammad Bakhsh Mahar, who is also the focal person for left bank of the Indus, chaired a meeting in the office of Ghotki deputy commissioner in Mirpur Mathelo on Saturday to assess the impending flood and potential risks it posed to Sindh.

The meeting was attended by DC Manzoor Kanrani, District Council Chairman Bangul Khan Mahar, SSP Anwar Khetran, Municipal Committee Chairman Asif Razzaq Dharejo, assistant commissioners and officials from various departments, including irrigation, agriculture, health and Rescue 1122, besides Rangers officials.

The DC gave a detailed briefing to the minister on the protective measures taken at Guddu Barrage, Qadirpur Bund, Shaink Bund and vulnerable areas across the district.

The meeting was informed that 27 local boats were available while the rehabilitation department was providing two additional boats.

Anticipates peak flow of up to 700,000 cusecs on Sept 4 or 5

Additionally, 53 de-watering pumps, 26 electric motors, and 26 diesel motors are also available. Ten UCs with over 125,000 people are vulnerable to the impending threat of flood, the meeting was told.

The DC said that 1,026 anti-snake bite and 1,998 anti-rabies vaccines had been arranged along with 300,000 vaccines for livestock. The district administration has 43 ambulances at its disposal.

Five control rooms have been set up at the tehsil level, and all employees’ leaves have been canceled.

Sindh Irrigation and Drainage Authority (Sida) Director told the meeting that repair work of protective bunds at Ranonati, Dilwaro and Machhko had been completed and further measures would be taken as and when required.

Sardar Mohammad Bakhsh Mahar directed all officers to remain alert and make arrangements to relocate people to safe locations.

He noted that the people of katcha (riverine) areas were reluctant to leave their homes. “But we want them to be moved to safe places as the chief minister has given clear instructions that not a single human life should be lost,” he stressed.

He told the meeting participants that floodwaters from Panjnad were likely to reach Guddu within the next 48 hours. Guddu Barrage has a capacity of passing 1.2m cusecs; the peak of high flood is expected to pass through the barrage between Sept 4 and 5.

“Although it is not possible to estimate exactly how much floodwater will be arriving at the barrage, but it is estimated that it could be between 500,000 and 700,000 cusecs,” he said.

He said that if the flow exceeded 600,000 cusecs, the army and Rangers would be called in. Currently, the upstream water level at Guddu Barrage is 389,000 cusecs, and the downstream flow is 353,000 cusecs, while at Sukkur Barrage, the upstream level is 315,000 cusecs and the downstream flow is 260,000 cusecs.

Dykes inspected

After the meeting, Provincial Minister Sardar Muhammad Baksh Mahar visited Qadirpur Shaink Bund, Katcho Bindi Bund and Loop Bund in Ghotki.

He received a briefing from the Sida director on the situation, listened to the problems of the people in the katcha area and inspected the area by boat.

The minister noted that practical measures were being taken to resolve the long-standing issue of Qadirpur Shaink Bund. Heavy machinery is present there and stone pitching work is underway at one location.

The minister said that monitoring the protective embankments is the primary responsibility of the irrigation department, and warned that no negligence would be tolerated.

Separately, Minister amd focal person for Kashmore and Kandhkot Mukesh Kumar Chawla visited the Torri Bund and other embankments along with Kandhkot MPA Sardar Mir Abid Khan Sundrani and received a briefing on the situation from the district administration.

After the briefing, Mr Chawla told the media that the Sindh government had completed preparations to deal with the impending flood.

He stated that the people living in the riverine areas had already been asked to move to safe places.

He noted that the district administration had got schools vacated so that they could be used as ‘relief camps’ for the displaced / evacuated families.

DC Agha Sher Zaman, SSP Mohammad Murad Ghanghro and other officials attended the meeting.

Published in Dawn, August 31st, 2025