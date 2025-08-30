E-Paper | August 30, 2025

Pakistan hails President Trump’s remarks on oil reserves

Syed Irfan Raza Published August 30, 2025 Updated August 30, 2025 11:52am
Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi meets US envoy Natalie Baker in Islamabad on Aug 29, 2025. — PID
Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi meets US envoy Natalie Baker in Islamabad on Aug 29, 2025. — PID

• Naqvi tells US Chargé d’Affaires Islamabad offers vast opportunities for American investors in energy sector
• Baker offers condolences over flood losses in KP and Punjab; stresses that US attaches ‘special importance’ to Pakistan ties

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Interior Mohsin Naqvi on Friday welcomed United States President Donald Trump’s recent remarks on working jointly with Pakistan to increase oil reserves, describing the statement as a “positive and encouraging development.”

The minister emphasised that Pakistan offers significant opportunities for American investors, particularly in the energy sector, and assured that the government would provide every possible facilitation to US businesses seeking to invest in Pakistan.

“American investors can greatly benefit from investment prospects in oil and other key sectors. The government of Pakistan is committed to ensuring that they are fully supported,” Naqvi said during a follow-up meeting with the United States Chargé d’Affaires Natalie Baker.

During which both sides reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening bilateral ties and advancing cooperation across multiple sectors, said an official press release issued by the interior ministry.

The meeting covered a wide range of issues, including Pakistan–US relations, mutual security concerns, and matters related to Pakistanis wanted in the US.

Both parties agreed to expand collaboration in border security, counter-narcotics operations, coast guard capabilities, and forensic sciences, aiming to build more robust institutional linkages between the two countries.

Ms Baker expressed her condolences over the tragic loss of lives and property caused by the recent floods in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Punjab, extending the sympathies of the American people to those affected.

She reaffirmed that the US attached “special importance” to its relationship with Pakistan and expressed Washington’s willingness to deepen cooperation in both economic and security domains.

Flood donation

Later, Minister Naqvi held a meeting with Pakistani-origin British businessman Wasim Aslam who presented a cheque of Rs10 million to him for the flood victims.

Mr Naqvi appreciated his generosity, noting that Pakistan was facing the extreme flood of history. The recent floods have badly affected Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Punjab provinces, causing widespread destruction and displacing millions of people.

He reaffirmed that the government will not abandon the flood-affected people, adding that Mr Aslam’s financial contribution would be deposited into the Prime Minister’s Flood Relief Fund.

Published in Dawn, August 30th, 2025

Follow Dawn Business on X, LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook for insights on business, finance and tech from Pakistan and across the world.
Pak US Ties
Newspaper

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English
Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Rebuilding lives
Updated 30 Aug, 2025

Rebuilding lives

The state must treat displacement as a policy priority, not an after-event improvisation.
Medicine shortage
30 Aug, 2025

Medicine shortage

THE alarm raised by the Pakistan Medical Association over the ongoing ‘unprecedented’ nationwide shortage of...
War on academia
30 Aug, 2025

War on academia

MUCH of President Donald Trump’s voter base is suspicious of the US higher education sector, particularly more...
Weaponising water
Updated 29 Aug, 2025

Weaponising water

We must confront that India’s apparent weaponisation of water has also played a part in the devastation.
ADB support
29 Aug, 2025

ADB support

PAKISTAN’S quest for deeper collaboration with the Asian Development Bank underscores both its growing appetite ...
Polio epicentre
29 Aug, 2025

Polio epicentre

TWO more children have been paralysed by poliovirus in Tank and North Waziristan, bringing Pakistan’s cases this...