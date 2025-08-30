Pakistan hails President Trump’s remarks on oil reserves

• Naqvi tells US Chargé d’Affaires Islamabad offers vast opportunities for American investors in energy sector

• Baker offers condolences over flood losses in KP and Punjab; stresses that US attaches ‘special importance’ to Pakistan ties

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Interior Mohsin Naqvi on Friday welcomed United States President Donald Trump’s recent remarks on working jointly with Pakistan to increase oil reserves, describing the statement as a “positive and encouraging development.”

The minister emphasised that Pakistan offers significant opportunities for American investors, particularly in the energy sector, and assured that the government would provide every possible facilitation to US businesses seeking to invest in Pakistan.

“American investors can greatly benefit from investment prospects in oil and other key sectors. The government of Pakistan is committed to ensuring that they are fully supported,” Naqvi said during a follow-up meeting with the United States Chargé d’Affaires Natalie Baker.

During which both sides reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening bilateral ties and advancing cooperation across multiple sectors, said an official press release issued by the interior ministry.

The meeting covered a wide range of issues, including Pakistan–US relations, mutual security concerns, and matters related to Pakistanis wanted in the US.

Both parties agreed to expand collaboration in border security, counter-narcotics operations, coast guard capabilities, and forensic sciences, aiming to build more robust institutional linkages between the two countries.

Ms Baker expressed her condolences over the tragic loss of lives and property caused by the recent floods in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Punjab, extending the sympathies of the American people to those affected.

She reaffirmed that the US attached “special importance” to its relationship with Pakistan and expressed Washington’s willingness to deepen cooperation in both economic and security domains.

Flood donation

Later, Minister Naqvi held a meeting with Pakistani-origin British businessman Wasim Aslam who presented a cheque of Rs10 million to him for the flood victims.

Mr Naqvi appreciated his generosity, noting that Pakistan was facing the extreme flood of history. The recent floods have badly affected Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Punjab provinces, causing widespread destruction and displacing millions of people.

He reaffirmed that the government will not abandon the flood-affected people, adding that Mr Aslam’s financial contribution would be deposited into the Prime Minister’s Flood Relief Fund.

Published in Dawn, August 30th, 2025