Muniba Mazari appointed UN goodwill ambassador

Amin Ahmed Published August 30, 2025 Updated August 30, 2025 05:21am

ISLAMABAD: United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has appointed Muniba Mazari, a renowned public speaker, artist, and human rights advocate as ‘UN Women National Goodwill Ambassador’, to serve as a ‘Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) Advocate’.

This prestigious appointment recognizes Muniba Mazari’s unwavering commitment to promoting inclusion, gender equality, and social justice, both in Pakistan and globally, UN Women announced on Friday.

In this role, she will join a distinguished group of global leaders and influencers, including the Prime Minister of Barbados, Mia Mottley, and Her Majesty Queen Mathilde of Belgium,working to raise awareness, inspire action, and mobilise support for the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development.

In his official letter, the Secretary-General commended Ms Mazari’s inspirational leadership.

“Muniba is an inspiration to many and a prominent voice on inclusion and gender equality. I applaud her numerous achievements and unwavering commitment to equality, and I ask that she leverage her talent, influence, and platform to bring the Sustainable Development Goals to the forefront of global attention and action.”

Speaking about her appointment, Muniba Mazari said: “I am deeply honored to be appointed as an SDG Advocate. This is not just a title, it’s a responsibility to use my voice for those who remain unheard and to inspire collective action for a healthier, fairer, and more compassionate world. Together, we can accelerate progress for people and the planet.”

UN Women Country Representative in Pakistan, Jamshed M. Kazi falicitated Muniba Mazari on this remarkable achievement, and stated, “Munibahas been an incredible force for change as UN Women’ National Goodwill Ambassador. Her appointment as an SDG Advocate is a proud moment for Pakistan and for women everywhere.

She embodies the spirit of resilience, courage, and equality, and we are confident that she will continue to use her powerful voice to promote inclusive, rights-based development and gender equality, both nationally and globally

UN Women Pakistan and the United Nations in Pakistan proudly celebrate Muniba Mazari’s appointment as an SDG Advocate. This recognition reflects her inspiring leadership and dedication to promoting equality, inclusion, and social justice, a press release of UN Information Centre says on Friday.

Her growing global role will further strengthen efforts to advance the Sustainable Development Goals and the rights of women and girls in Pakistan and around the world. We look forward to continuing this journey together, amplifying voices, and creating opportunities for a fairer, more sustainable future.

Published in Dawn, August 30th, 2025

