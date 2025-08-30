Rail track blasted to save Trimmu Headworks, Jhang city

TOBA TEK SINGH: A 500 feet wide section of the railway track linking Jhang with Sargodha via Riwaz bridge was breached on Friday to save Jhang city, Trimmu Headworks (facing combined thrust of Chenab and Jhelum rivers) and Chund Bharwana bridge.

Faisalabad’s new commissioner Raja Jehangir Anwar, former commissioner (now posted as Lahore commissioner) Maryam Khan, RPO Zeeshan Asghar, Jhang DC Ali Akbar Bhinder, DPO Bilal Iftikhar Kiani and army officers were also present on the occasion of blast.

Traffic on Jhang-Sargodha Road was suspended after it was flooded by Chenab water. Some locals said water flooded their fields in no time after the blast. They said crops of rice, sugarcane, maize and fodder were submerged in Billy Habib area.

The administration expected more than 800,000 cusecs water at Trimmu on Saturday. At least 50 villages will face flooding. Road links had also been suspended in rural areas in Massan police station jurisdiction and areas between rivers Chenab and Jhelum .

Earlier, two breeches were made in Chenab to save Bahoo bridge (Shorkot). Another two breaches were created on a road which leads from Tehsil Chowk of Shorkot to Garh Maharaja.

RAVI: Heavy flow of water was expected to reach Kamalia where villages close to the river will be affected .

Machinery was brought on Thursday to remove hurdles in the way of five choked gates of Ravi under the Kamalia -Chichawatni Road bridge. The gates were completely cleared by the evening on Friday.

At Tandlianwala in Faisalabad, district emergency officer Ehtasham Wahla claimed that 44 people including women and children trapped in the Ravi flood had been rescued along with their animals and shifted to safer places on Friday.

He said more than 100 rescuers had been posted near Ravi at Tandlianwala. Faisalabad DC Nadim Nasir also visited Tandlianwala where he told media that more than 3000 people and large number of their cattle had been shifted to safer places from 11 villages.

MPA Qudsia Batool, ADC-R Rana Muhammad Musa, Assistant commissioners of Tandlianwala and Jaranwala Azka Sehr and Dr Zulqurnain also accompanied the DC.

Published in Dawn, August 30th, 2025