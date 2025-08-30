E-Paper | August 30, 2025

Swat, Dera districts to be bifurcated

PESHAWAR: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has decided to bifurcate the Swat and Dera Ismail Khan districts.

In two separate letters, addressed to the commissioners of Mardan and Malakand divisions, KP revenue and estate department asked the officials to

submit comprehensive feasibility reports containing financial implications along with their own recommendations regarding the creation of new proposed districts within three days.

The letter stated that the KP chief minister had desired that Swat be bifurcated into two districts of Upper and Lower Swat, while Dera Ismail Khan be bifurcated into Dera Ismail Khan and Paharpur.

