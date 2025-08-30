Man dies as mortar shell hits Bajaur house

BAJAUR: A man was killed and his brother injured when a mortar shell fired from an unknown direction hit a house in Lowi Mamund tehsil of Bajaur district, local residents and sources said on Friday.

They told Dawn that the incident occurred in the Nakhatr area on Thursday evening.

They said that a man, identified as Yoqub Khan, died on the spot, while his brother, Ghani Khan was wounded. He was immediately shifted to the District Headquarters Hospital, Khar, for treatment.

Published in Dawn, August 30th, 2025