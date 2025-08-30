Advice: Stop interrupting!

You are in the middle of a conversation or have just started speaking, when someone suddenly interrupts and grabs the attention of the listeners. The thread of the conversation was developing so nicely until a hostile takeover by someone else, who steered the discussion in their direction, leaving your point unsaid and quickly forgotten. This is called interruption.

Interrupting a conversation is a common and irritating habit, and most people don’t even realise they are doing it. Often, they are simply too excited to wait for their turn and start speaking without noticing that they are cutting someone off. Still, there are some who interrupt out of carelessness, lack of manners, or simply because they believe their words deserve more attention. People often feel the urge to join in when a discussion is interesting. The topic may be so engaging that they just can’t hold back.

How many times have children been scolded by their parents or elders to stop interrupting, wait for their turn, or “mind your manners”? Most kids can’t resist jumping straight into the conversation. Since they are still learning social skills, they often fail to notice the right moment to contribute.

But waiting is essential. We need to allow others to finish speaking before we begin. Try to observe if the conversation is coming to a natural pause or if the speaker is still in the middle of their thought. Either way, it is important to decide whether our point is relevant and timely before speaking. Staying quiet for a while may feel difficult, but it shows respect for others and keeps the conversation flowing smoothly.

Interrupting might seem like a small thing, but it can easily ruin the flow of a conversation. Learning when to speak and when to listen is an important skill everyone needs

There are also different types of interruptions. For example, casual interruptions happen when someone asks a question or adds a quick comment. Some of these can actually give the conversation momentum — like adding a funny remark, providing an example, or helping to clarify a point. However, interruptions at the wrong time can ruin the flow. Imagine asking a question just as the speaker is about to reach an important conclusion — the entire build-up is spoiled. This is why questions should be asked at an appropriate moment, preferably when the speaker has finished making their point.

Another type is the neutral interruption, which might seem harmless but can be equally irritating. These often happen when a listener shows disinterest by cutting in with unrelated comments, or by steering the conversation away without contributing anything meaningful.

Learning the art of conversation is important for everyone, especially children. Developing good social manners takes time, but they are essential for building meaningful relationships and living a respectful life. While most of us focus on reading and writing skills, we often ignore the equally important skill of listening.

Being a good and active listener not only shows respect for others, but also allows you to learn from every discussion. Interrupting, on the other hand, breaks the flow and makes people feel ignored. If you wait for your turn and listen carefully, you’ll not only gain knowledge but also earn respect as someone who values good conversation. So, practise patience, avoid cutting others off and let listening become just as important as speaking.

Published in Dawn, Young World, August 30th, 2025