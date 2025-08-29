E-Paper | August 29, 2025

Accord signed for youth loan scheme

The Newspaper's Staff Correspondent Published August 29, 2025 Updated August 29, 2025 09:12am

MUZAFFARABAD: The Bank of Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) and the Small Industries Corporation on Thursday signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to launch a Rs1 billion interest-free loan scheme aimed at supporting youth entrepreneurship in the region.

Under the initiative, loans ranging between Rs500,000 and Rs2 million will be provided for new and start-up businesses. Officials said 48 per cent of the quota had been reserved for women while, for the first time, transgender persons would also be eligible.

Loans of up to Rs500,000 would be available against five guarantors. The signing ceremony was attended by Minister for Small Industries Taqdees Gilani, Finance Minister and BAJK Chairman Abdul Majid Khan, Finance Secretary Islam Zeb, Industries Secretary Chaudhry Abdul Rehman, BAJK President/CEO Shahid Shehzad Mir, and senior officials of both institutions.

Officials maintained that the scheme would help youth establish small businesses across all 10 districts of AJK, create employment opportunities, and reduce poverty.

Published in Dawn, August 29th, 2025

Newspaper

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English
Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Weaponising water
Updated 29 Aug, 2025

Weaponising water

We must confront that India’s apparent weaponisation of water has also played a part in the devastation.
ADB support
29 Aug, 2025

ADB support

PAKISTAN’S quest for deeper collaboration with the Asian Development Bank underscores both its growing appetite ...
Polio epicentre
29 Aug, 2025

Polio epicentre

TWO more children have been paralysed by poliovirus in Tank and North Waziristan, bringing Pakistan’s cases this...
Flooding in Punjab
Updated 28 Aug, 2025

Flooding in Punjab

Floods can no longer be dismissed as merely a by-product of climate change.
NEV policy
28 Aug, 2025

NEV policy

THERE was a sense of déjà vu when Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday ‘formally’ launched Pakistan’s ...
Kiln slavery
28 Aug, 2025

Kiln slavery

IT is nothing short of modern-day slavery. A study by the National Commission for Human Rights offers a glimpse into...