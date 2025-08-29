PML-N accuses PPP of opposing AJK’s legitimate rights

MUZAFFARABAD: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) regional president Shah Ghulam Qadir on Thursday accused the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) of consistently opposing the legitimate rights of Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK), and cautioned that protest demonstrations would be held across the territory if the allied party’s local leadership did not clarify its stance.

Addressing a large public meeting in Forward Kahuta, the district headquarters of Haveli, on the first death anniversary of party’s senior leader and former minister Chaudhry Muhammad Aziz, the PML-N regional head said that in the past, when Wapda was asked to release 600 plus cusecs of water from Mangla Dam for the drinking and irrigation needs of Mirpur and Bhimber, then Sindh chief minister Qaim Ali Shah of PPP had openly opposed the demand.

“Now when the question of giving representation to AJK and Gilgit-Baltistan in the National Finance Commission is raised, the PPP-led Sindh government writes letters opposing it,” he said.

“Because of PPP’s resistance, we neither get our due share of water nor a place in the NFC. The party must answer to the Kashmiri people.”

The PML-N leader urged AJK youth not to “become pawns in others’ hands,” asserting that the existing political system was established with the sacrifices of their elders.

“Everything we have today is ours, and we cannot compromise on it. Anyone who dares to undermine AJK’s political system will first be stopped by the PML-N,” he declared.

Referring to the arrest of a PML-N office bearer in Bagh, Mr Qadir cautioned the AJK administration against “victimising” his party workers.

He also stressed that his party would not allow AJK’s peaceful atmosphere to be disrupted, nor could the region afford any “ideological subversion.”

Expressing gratitude to the Pakistan Army, Mr Qadir said it was the armed forces that stood guard on the LoC for the protection of the Kashmiri people.

“Those who criticise the army were hiding in Islamabad during the war with India. We are indebted to our soldiers and will always stand with them,” he remarked.

Federal Minister for Religious Affairs Sardar Muhammad Yousaf told the gathering that the massive participation was a testimony to the people’s love for both the late Chaudhry Aziz and the PML-N.

“Seeing this passion, I am convinced that the next government in AJK will be of the PML-N, with Shah Ghulam Qadir as the prime minister,” he said.

He reminded the audience that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif had already approved three Danish Schools for AJK instead of one, and one more would soon be set up in Haveli.

He asserted that Nawaz Sharif had allocated funds for AJK “that no one had given in the past,” and that voting for PML-N would ensure even greater resources for development.

The event also witnessed a lively moment when, on public demand, both Mr Yousaf and Mr Qadir made parts of their speeches in Gojri and Kashmiri languages, drawing thunderous applause from the audience.

Former federal minister Chaudhry Javed Latif, late leader’s son Mohsin Aziz and several other party leaders also addressed the gathering.

Published in Dawn, August 29th, 2025