The weekly weird

Shanghai man jailed for drugging colleague

www.huffingtonpost.com, www.upi.com, www.apnews.com

A Shanghai court has sentenced a man, surnamed Li, to three years and three months in prison and fined him 10,000 yuan ($1,400) for repeatedly spiking a colleague’s drinks with sedatives.

Between August and November 2022, Li laced colleague Wang’s drinks with what he believed was a “truth serum,” hoping to discover Wang’s work plans. The substance caused dizziness and vomiting. Suspicious, Wang underwent medical tests that revealed clonazepam and xylazine — both strong sedatives.

Police later found the drugs in Li’s home, and he admitted to the scheme. The Shanghai Jing’an District People’s Court convicted him of inducing drug use through deception.

Rent a grandma in Japan

Japan’s “OK Grandma” service lets people hire women aged 60 to 94 for 3,300 yen ($23) an hour. Launched in 2012, the service provides companionship, home-cooked meals, advice, babysitting and even help with relationships.

With more than 100 grandmas available, each offers unique skills and experiences. Clients pay the hourly fee plus transport and any related costs. The service has become popular among those seeking warmth, support or simply the comfort of a grandmotherly presence.

Car hood aquarium sparks outrage in China

A man in Liaoning, China, has faced backlash after turning the transparent hood of his Li Auto L9 SUV into a mobile aquarium filled with live fish and crabs. The bizarre setup, shown in a viral Douyin (TikTok) video, displayed the hood compartment wrapped in vinyl and filled with water and marine creatures.

The idea came to him on a fishing trip when he forgot a container for his catch. While proud of the attention, critics condemned the stunt as animal cruelty, citing risks of overheating and cramped conditions. The outrage led local traffic police to declare the car unfit for the road, warning that such modifications are illegal. It remains unclear whether the man was fined.

YouTuber famous for his long chin

Japanese YouTuber @Jonouchich1 has gone viral for his unusually long, pointy chin — a feature that has earned him nearly 350,000 followers. Once mocked for looking like an anime character, he embraced the attention and turned it into a unique brand.

Nicknamed after Yu-Gi-Oh’s Jonouchi, he creates content focused on his chin, which fans say resembles a manga character’s. After undergoing an X-ray, doctors confirmed his jaw structure is highly unusual, likely due to genetics.

Though no one in his family shares the trait, he revealed photos showing his chin’s growth from around age five. Despite criticism and rejection, he now views it as an asset that built his online success.

Published in Dawn, Young World, August 30th, 2025