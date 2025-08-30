Ed Sheeran’s 2026 Australian stadium tour

Ed Sheeran will return to Australia in early 2026 for his The Loop World tour, supporting his upcoming album Play, out September 12. The five-week stadium run, his longest in the country, follows his record-breaking 2023 tour.

Kicking off in New Zealand, The Loop tour promises a fresh stage setup, new songs and classic hits. Sheeran’s latest singles, including Azizam, which hit No 20 on the ARIA chart, have built strong momentum ahead of the album.

Australia remains a special stop for Sheeran, who has toured the country since 2011 and famously honoured late promoter Michael Gudinski with his song Visiting Hours.

Sanders to write live-action Lilo & Stitch 2

Chris Sanders, co-creator and voice of Stitch, is set to write the script for Disney’s live-action Lilo & Stitch 2. The sequel follows the massive success of the first live-action adaptation, which earned over $1 billion globally since its May release.

Sanders, who co-wrote and co-directed the original 2002 animated film, is returning to bring a brand-new story to life. He recently gained acclaim for The Wild Robot at DreamWorks Animation and will once again voice Stitch in the upcoming sequel.

Channel 4 announces two-part Taylor Swift documentary

Channel 4 is set to release a two-part documentary titled Taylor, exploring Taylor Swift’s 20-year journey from pop star to cultural icon. Produced by Sandpaper Films, the series will feature rare archival footage, interviews with industry insiders and fan perspectives.

Directed by Guy King, the documentary aims to highlight Swift’s influence on modern feminism, her rise in the digital age and her ability to navigate fame and controversy.

Channel 4 promises an in-depth look at Swift’s artistry, personal growth and the impact she’s had on today’s culture.

Published in Dawn, Young World, August 30th, 2025