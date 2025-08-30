E-Paper | August 30, 2025

Spotlight

From InpaperMagazine Published August 30, 2025 Updated August 30, 2025 05:23am

Ed Sheeran’s 2026 Australian stadium tour

Sources: www.metro.co.uk;mirror.co.uk; upi.com
Sources: www.metro.co.uk;mirror.co.uk; upi.com

Ed Sheeran will return to Australia in early 2026 for his The Loop World tour, supporting his upcoming album Play, out September 12. The five-week stadium run, his longest in the country, follows his record-breaking 2023 tour.

Kicking off in New Zealand, The Loop tour promises a fresh stage setup, new songs and classic hits. Sheeran’s latest singles, including Azizam, which hit No 20 on the ARIA chart, have built strong momentum ahead of the album.

Australia remains a special stop for Sheeran, who has toured the country since 2011 and famously honoured late promoter Michael Gudinski with his song Visiting Hours.

Sanders to write live-action Lilo & Stitch 2

Sources: www.metro.co.uk;mirror.co.uk; upi.com
Sources: www.metro.co.uk;mirror.co.uk; upi.com

Chris Sanders, co-creator and voice of Stitch, is set to write the script for Disney’s live-action Lilo & Stitch 2. The sequel follows the massive success of the first live-action adaptation, which earned over $1 billion globally since its May release.

Sanders, who co-wrote and co-directed the original 2002 animated film, is returning to bring a brand-new story to life. He recently gained acclaim for The Wild Robot at DreamWorks Animation and will once again voice Stitch in the upcoming sequel.

Channel 4 announces two-part Taylor Swift documentary

Sources: www.metro.co.uk;mirror.co.uk; upi.com
Sources: www.metro.co.uk;mirror.co.uk; upi.com

Channel 4 is set to release a two-part documentary titled Taylor, exploring Taylor Swift’s 20-year journey from pop star to cultural icon. Produced by Sandpaper Films, the series will feature rare archival footage, interviews with industry insiders and fan perspectives.

Directed by Guy King, the documentary aims to highlight Swift’s influence on modern feminism, her rise in the digital age and her ability to navigate fame and controversy.

Channel 4 promises an in-depth look at Swift’s artistry, personal growth and the impact she’s had on today’s culture.

Published in Dawn, Young World, August 30th, 2025

Newspaper

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English
Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Rebuilding lives
30 Aug, 2025

Rebuilding lives

WITH floodwaters surging yet again through Punjab, the country is faced with an all too familiar crisis —...
Medicine shortage
30 Aug, 2025

Medicine shortage

THE alarm raised by the Pakistan Medical Association over the ongoing ‘unprecedented’ nationwide shortage of...
War on academia
30 Aug, 2025

War on academia

MUCH of President Donald Trump’s voter base is suspicious of the US higher education sector, particularly more...
Weaponising water
Updated 29 Aug, 2025

Weaponising water

We must confront that India’s apparent weaponisation of water has also played a part in the devastation.
ADB support
29 Aug, 2025

ADB support

PAKISTAN’S quest for deeper collaboration with the Asian Development Bank underscores both its growing appetite ...
Polio epicentre
29 Aug, 2025

Polio epicentre

TWO more children have been paralysed by poliovirus in Tank and North Waziristan, bringing Pakistan’s cases this...