Banks of Ravi River around Tandlianwala evacuated

Faisalabad district officials have been informed by authorities in Tandlianwala that all localities near the bank of the Ravi River have been evacuated, with people relocated to nearby government schools where flood relief camps have been set up.

According to a press release, Faisalabad Deputy Commissioner (DC) Nadim Nasir, City Police Officer Sahibzada Bilal Umar and Tandlianwala Assistant Commissioner Azka visited the banks of the Ravi River near Mari Pattan, Miuza Alam Shah and Sheraz Pattan.

Local officials briefed them that medical and livestock camps had been established in affected areas, while the DC said six relief camps had been made functional in Mouza Malangi, Mouza Kurr, Mari Pattan, Chak 608 GB, Alam Shah, Sheraz Pattan and Mouza Pir Salahuddin.

Irrigation department officials said that in the Ravi near Tandlianwala, the flow was recorded at 40,000 cusecs and was expected to rise to between 100,000 and 150,000 cusecs within 24 hours. The DC claimed that food and potable water are being supplied in the relief camps.