E-Paper | August 27, 2025

Banks of Ravi River around Tandlianwala evacuated

Published August 27, 2025 Updated August 27, 2025 07:30pm

Faisalabad district officials have been informed by authorities in Tandlianwala that all localities near the bank of the Ravi River have been evacuated, with people relocated to nearby government schools where flood relief camps have been set up.

According to a press release, Faisalabad Deputy Commissioner (DC) Nadim Nasir, City Police Officer Sahibzada Bilal Umar and Tandlianwala Assistant Commissioner Azka visited the banks of the Ravi River near Mari Pattan, Miuza Alam Shah and Sheraz Pattan.

Local officials briefed them that medical and livestock camps had been established in affected areas, while the DC said six relief camps had been made functional in Mouza Malangi, Mouza Kurr, Mari Pattan, Chak 608 GB, Alam Shah, Sheraz Pattan and Mouza Pir Salahuddin.

Irrigation department officials said that in the Ravi near Tandlianwala, the flow was recorded at 40,000 cusecs and was expected to rise to between 100,000 and 150,000 cusecs within 24 hours. The DC claimed that food and potable water are being supplied in the relief camps.

People evacuate from villages near the banks of the Ravi River in Tandlianwala, Punjab on August 27. — Photo via Tariq Saeed
People evacuate from villages near the banks of the Ravi River in Tandlianwala, Punjab on August 27. — Photo via Tariq Saeed

Pakistan Floods 2025

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Tug of war
Updated 27 Aug, 2025

Tug of war

The back-and-forth continues within the PTI. To resign or not to resign. To contest or not to contest by-elections.
Manifest unconcern
27 Aug, 2025

Manifest unconcern

AS Israel’s atrocities in the occupied Gaza Strip continue unabated, the OIC has issued another statement...
Cotton malaise
27 Aug, 2025

Cotton malaise

THE crackdown by the Pakistan Cotton Ginners Association against those of its members engaged in the reprehensible...
Ties that bind
Updated 26 Aug, 2025

Ties that bind

Relations between Pakistan and Bangladesh are on the mend under the interim administration in Dhaka.
Hedging risks
26 Aug, 2025

Hedging risks

FINANCE Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb’s concerns regarding crypto assets and blockchain technology are quite...
Squandered riches
26 Aug, 2025

Squandered riches

PAKISTAN’s cultural wealth represents the country’s huge untapped potential for tourism and diplomacy. An...