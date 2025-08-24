Punjab govt, PTI in war of words over arrest of Imran’s nephews

• Azma defends arrests, says evidence of ‘May 9 conspiracy’ in public domain

LAHORE: The Punjab government has criticised those who are trying to blame Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz for the arrest of PTI patron-in-chief Imran Khan’s two nephews.

“Anyone who is blaming Maryam Nawaz for the crimes of May 9 culprits…let me be very clear that under her leadership, rule of law prevails in Punjab. This is not Imran Khan’s government where decisions were made about who to abduct or release. This is Maryam Nawaz’s administration, where every institution functions independently and with full autonomy,” Punjab Infor­mation and Culture Minister Azma Bokhri said in a statement here on Saturday.

Responding to criticism of CM Maryam for her ‘role’ in the arrest of Imran Khan’s nephews — Shahrez and Shershah — and his supporters, Azma Bokhari said the individuals nominated and wanted in May 9 cases must be jailed, and there was no escape from legal accountability.

“It is not a matter of personal desire (to arrest anyone) rather it is the state’s responsibility to arrest absconders and proclaimed offenders,” she said.

Condemning the attack on the Corps Commander House, Bokhari said: “Those who disrespected a military officer’s uniform are now trying to play the victim card and hiding behind the excuse of privacy and ‘sanctity of home.’

Azma Bokhari reiterated that the Punjab government was acting strictly within the bounds of justice, law, and the Constitution, and no one would be considered above the law.

She made it clear that both the PML-N government and “state institutions” are committed to bringing all those involved in May 9 riots to justice.

“The May 9 riots were a well-orchestrated but failed rebellion against the state.

“All evidence related to the conspiracy is now in public view and those involved can no longer hide behind political facades,” Bokhari said.

On the other hand, Imran Khan’s former wife Jemima Goldsmith said on X: “In the last few days, my sons’ cousins, Shahrez & Shershah (Aleema Khan’s sons), have been abducted from their homes in front of their young children & held in prison. Their other cousin Hassan Niazi, has been held in a military prison for over a year.

“The government has also threatened my sons Sulaiman and Kasim Khan with arrest if they travel to Pakistan to visit their father.

“No state should be allowed to target families to settle political scores.”

The PTI has lambasted the Maryam administration and the Punjab police for the arrest of Aleema’s sons in “fake cases.”

“The abduction and unlawful arrest of Aleema Khanum’s sons Shahrez and Shershah is a vile attempt to stop a sister from struggling for her brother’s release. But through such blackmailing tactics, the rulers can neither bend Imran Khan nor suppress the voice of truth,” PTI senior leader and former federal minister Moonis Elahi said in a post on X.

“This worst form of vengeance against Imran Khan’s family marks the darkest chapter in Pakistan’s political history,” he added.

