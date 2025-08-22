Public not satisfied with NDMA performance: audit

ISLAMABAD: Audit objections to the tune of Rs28.62 billion have been raised in the Auditor General of Pakistan’s 2023-24 report pertaining to the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA), while the recovery amount is about Rs2.65 billion during the same period, said the classified summary of the audit objections.

The audit report also indicated there was significant public dissatisfaction with the performance of the NDMA in terms of its awareness campaigns, preparedness, and relief efforts.

This observation was made after the Directorate General Audit (Cli­mate Change and Environm­ent) conducted an audit of the NDMA Islamabad.

A public questionnaire was used to gather opinions on their effectiveness.

A significant portion of participants had limited, or to some extent, awareness about natural disasters (72 per cent combined), while the awareness of NDMA as an agency was also limited (72pc) had knowledge to some extent.

Auditors raise Rs28bn objections; authority accused of overpaying firms for Karachi drains project

Overall, 76pc disagreed or were neutral when asked if the NDMA prepared communities for potential disaster or not; only 36pc agreed.

A majority (76pc) was dissatisfied or neutral regarding the speed of relief efforts by the NDMA, with only 24pc expressing satisfaction. Satisfaction with overall performance ratings was also low, with 84pc dissatisfied or neutral. Only 16pc were satisfied.

The auditor general pointed out in the report that an unauthorised expenditure out of the National Di­­saster Management Fund (NDMF) was carried out in 2023-24.

The NDMA incurred an expenditure of Rs21.677 billion out of the National Disaster Management Fund Account on the procurement of relief items, civil works of the National Emergency Operation Center building, project employee salaries, and civil works on the the Karachi Transformation Plan (KTP), including the reconstruction and revamping of major nullahs in the port city during the financial year 2023-24.

“The audit held that expenditure out of the National Disaster Manag­ement Fund Account without ap­­pr­oved and notified national authority by the federal government stood unauthorised,” said the report.

Similarly, it pointed out overpayment on account of escalation to the National Logistics Cell (NLC) for Orangi Nullah worth Rs2.437 billion. During the audit for the financial year 2023-24, it was ob­­served that an amount of Rs3.267 billion was paid to the NLC on account of escalation for the Orangi Nullah work, leading to the overpayment of Rs2.437 billion.

The audit recommended that the recovery of the overpaid amount of Rs2.437 billion may be made from the NLC and be deposited into the public exchequer. It also recommended the recovery of the overpaid amount of Rs1.839 billion from the NLC.

Similarly, the audit report highlighted unauthorised expenditure out of the NDM Fund on event management services worth Rs23.254 million, overpriced award of contracts to the state-owned entities on account of Gujjar and Orangi nullah works, amounting to Rs5.674 billion, and the “mis-procurement of family tents on pre-qualification basis instead of open competitive bidding” causing a loss of Rs4.829 billion.

According to the audit report, the procurement of the tents without a technical evaluation also caused a further loss of Rs2.58 billion. The audit held that procurement of winterised and shelter tents from the suppliers was a violation of PPRA Rules. The audit recommended that the matter be inquired into and responsibility be fixed over the violation of the PPRA Rules.

Published in Dawn, August 22nd, 2025