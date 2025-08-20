Imran nominates Mahmood Achakzai as NA opposition leader

Incarcerated PTI founder Imran Khan has nominated Mahmood Khan Achakzai as the National Assembly Opposition Leader, PTI Secretary General Salman Akram Raja said on Wednesday.

The announcement comes after the Election Commission of Pakistan earlier this month disqualified Opposition Leader in the NA Omar Ayub Khan and Opposition Leader in the Senate Shibli Faraz, along with other opposition MNAs and MPAs, following their convictions in May 9 cases. Both PTI opposition leaders were subsequently removed from their posts on Aug 8.

Speaking to reporters outside the Supreme Court, Raja said that Imran named Tehreek-i-Tahaffuz Ayeen-i-Pakistan (TTAP) chief Achakzai as Leader of the Opposition in the NA.

“Azam Khan Swati has been nominated as Leader of the Opposition in the Senate, Raja said, adding that Imran has asked for five names to decide the opposition leader of the Punjab Assembly.

“The PTI founder has entrusted the by-elections matter to the party’s political committee,” he said.

“A political committee meeting will be held later today, where a decision will be made in this regard.”

Last week, the Peshawar High Court PHC issued a stay order for the appointments of new opposition leaders in the NA and the Senate. The bench also issued notices to the ECP, seeking its response to two separate petitions field by Ayub and Faraz. The petitions challenged their disqualification and de-notification as MNA and Senator, respectively.

PTI is part of a coalition of six opposition parties, under the banner of TTAP, which was formed last year.

Earlier this month, the opposition alliance held its multi-party conference, appealing for a new social contract to restore the Constitution and democracy, claiming that government officials had blocked access to the original venue, forcing them to relocate.

The TTAP formalised its organisational structure in July, declaring blanket support for all anti-government protests. During a press conference, Raja had announced Achakzai’s appointment as TTAP chairman, with PTI’s Asad Qaiser as the Secretary General.