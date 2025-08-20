E-Paper | August 20, 2025

US to assess ‘just how American’ for decisions on immigration

AFP Published August 20, 2025 Updated August 20, 2025 05:20am

WASHINGTON: President Donald Trump’s administration said Tues­day it would look for “anti-American” views, including on social media, when deciding on the right to live in the United States.

US Citizenship and Immigration Services, which handles requests to stay in the United States or become a citizen, said it would expand vetting of the social media postings of applicants.

“America’s benefits should not be given to those who despise the country and promote anti-American ideologies,” age­ncy spok­esman Matthew Trag­e­sser said in a statement.

“Immigration benefits — including to live and work in the United States — remain a privilege, not a right.” The US Immi­gration and Nationality Act, which dates back to 1952, defines anti-Americanism which at the time primarily focused on communists.

But the Trump administration has already moved aggressively to deny or rescind short-term visas for people deemed to go against US foreign policy interests, especially on Israel.

The latest guidance on immigration decisions said that authorities will also look at whether applicants “promote anti-Semitic ideologies.”

Published in Dawn, August 20th, 2025

