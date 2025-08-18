KP govt releases Rs800m relief fund for flood-hit areas, Rs500m for worst-affected Buner

As flash floods continue to ravage Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the provincial government on Monday released Rs800 million in relief funds for all affected districts, with an additional Rs 500m specifically for worst-hit Buner.

The recent catastrophic floods in KP have claimed at least 325 lives as of Monday and injured 156 people, as the nationwide toll from rain-related incidents since late-June rose to 657.

The KP Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) on Monday announced Rs800m in relief funds to the administrations of affected districts on the instructions of the provincial government.

A separate relief fund of Rs500m has been earmarked for Buner district, which accounts for the majority of casualties with 217 deaths and 120 injuries, according to a PDMA report released today.

Buner was followed by Shangla, with 36 deaths and 21 people injured in flash floods and roof collapses since August 15. At least 95 houses have been damaged— 55 fully — with as many schools partially destroyed.

Mansehra and Bajaur recorded 24 and 21 deaths, respectively, and five injuries each. Swat reported 17 deaths and two injuries, but witnessed the heaviest damage to infrastructure as 219 houses have been either fully or partially damaged and 163 cattle have perished.

Five people died and three people were injured in Lower Dir due to flash floods and thunder strikes, while 100 cattle perished. Three people died in Battagram due to flash floods, while a roof collapse in Nowshera killed two people.

Restoration of flood-affected areas a national obligation: Tarar

Information Minister Attaullah Tarar said that rescue, relief and restoration of flood-affected areas was a “national obligation”, assuring that the federal and provincial governments would work collectively to fulfil this responsibility.

During a media briefing alongside Climate Change Minister Musaddiq Malik and NDMA Chairman Lieutenant General Inam Haider in Islamabad, Tarar said an important meeting was chaired by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif today on the recent flooding caused by monsoon rains.

Tarar said ongoing rescue and relief activities in flood hit areas was discussed in the meeting and improved coordination was ongoing with provincial governments.

He noted that several meetings were held at the National Command and Control Center before the monsoon rains hit, with representatives of all provincial governments participating.

“Data has been regularly provided by the NDMA to the relevant authorities through the Early Warning System,” Tarar said.

He added that relief activities were being carried out by the armed forces and other organisations in flood-affected areas across KP, Azad Jammu and Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan.

The communications secretary was already in GB to supervise restoration of the Skardu-Gilgit Road, Tarar said, while the National Highway Authority chairman was in Malakand Division leading efforts to restore roads.

Similarly, Tarar said, Federal Minister for Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit Baltistan Amir Muqam was also in Buner monitoring rescue and relief work.

“The prime minister has instructed the ministers for water, power and communications to ensure their presence in these areas to personally monitoring restoration work of infrastructure related to their respective ministries,” he said.

Monsoon threat to persist till end August: NDMA

During today’s briefing, NDMA chairman Haider warned that monsoon conditions would remain precarious until the end of August, with normalisation expected by late September.

He warned that the country remains at risk of further torrential downpours, with two to three additional spells likely in the coming weeks.

“The last spells will end by Sept 10, and the overall situation is expected to normalise by the end of September,” he said.

He added that search operations are underway for missing people, who would be added to the official death toll if not found.

“More than 425 relief camps have been set up in flood-hit areas, offering essential supplies and medical care,” Haider said. “Displaced families are also being accommodated in government buildings, including schools.”

Food distribution under the Prime Ministers Ration Programme is ongoing, in coordination with provincial governments and relevant authorities, he added.

The NDMA chairman said that special army units have been deployed on the directions of the Chief of Army Staff (COAS), with critically injured individuals were being airlifted to hospitals.

“Field ambulances are actively transporting patients, and major hospitals are fully engaged,” he said, adding that the National Emergencies Operation Center (NEOC) remains on high alert and is continuously releasing multi-source data to support relief efforts.

“Pakistan Army Aviation bases have activated reserve systems to support emergency evacuations during the ongoing monsoon emergency.”

