E-Paper | August 16, 2025

Tharparkar in dire need of rain to escape famine: local community

Imtiaz Dharani Published August 16, 2025 Updated August 16, 2025 09:45am
WEEDS and self-seeding plants — considered hazardous to animals’ health — litter the grazing land near Mithi in Tharpakar district due to insufficient rainfall. The swath is, otherwise, meant for growing fodder.—Photo by the writer
WEEDS and self-seeding plants — considered hazardous to animals’ health — litter the grazing land near Mithi in Tharpakar district due to insufficient rainfall. The swath is, otherwise, meant for growing fodder.—Photo by the writer

MITHI: Tharparkar — rendered parched by delayed or erratic rains — is now on the brink of famine, the local farming and herder communities say.

The situation poses a serious threat to the local population that depends on earning from their crops. The threat of famine looms large as a long dry spell has destroyed crops; and locals have already consumed or disposed of their produce during the period.

Livestock is the second source of income for many families but, at present, no fodder is available for millions of animals being reared in the region.

For Tharparkar’s farming and herding communities, rainfall in mid-June and mid-August periods is necessary. The timely rainfall is their lifeline. Adequate amount of rain soaks the soil deep enough enabling the farming community to cultivate crops like guar, bajra, sesame, watermelon etc, besides growing fodder on grazing pastures.

Growers, herders fear erratic or inadequate rainfall in coming days may invite natural calamity

This year, clouds have reached the region late and the rainfall has also been inadequate as there were a few spells of light, patchy showers. The amount of rain remained far short of the required level.

Farmers fear that if several spells of heavy rains did not lash the whole region soon, both the Kharif crops and the grasslands will wither beyond recovery.

Most growers and herders fear that such a situation might expose the region to a natural calamity.

Khamiso Jhagoro, a grower and livestock owner, said in his recent observation that this year’s rainfall had barely soaked one foot of the upper soil layer which was not sufficient enough for cultivation. Thar needs at least three spells of heavy rain, ideally between mid-June and mid-August, to saturate the soil to a depth of four to five feet.

Partab Meghwar, a farmer, said that erratic rains were often more harmful than no rain. “When scant showers fall, the seeds of grass in the soil begin to germinate. As the grass grows, livestock rush to the pasturelands and mow it down or trample over it. This leaves people and their livestock vulnerable once again,” he explained.

Once the germinated grass is trampled over, grazed or uprooted, it will not grow again until the next rainfall and its place is often taken over by toxic and useless bushes — harmful for animals’ health. Overgrazing also accelerates desertification, according to Meghwar.

Man Singh Bheel, a well-experienced herder, is of the view that consecutive droughts, changing rainfall patterns, illegal farming on pasturelands and overgrazing are destroying Thar’s ecology and land fertility. He observed that the region’s natural beauty, wildlife and grass cover had declined to an alarming level. He called for sustainable land management to prevent desertification and mitigate the risks and effects of drought.

Mubeen Saand, another prominent herder, said that until a few years back, fodder was available near his

village, but now he and his family had to travel long distances to bring the same.

In his view, mechanical farming was harming Thar’s ecology. “For instance, cultivator, a commonly used farm implement, harms soil because its use increases erosion and land degradation by uprooting bushes and plants that once helped prevent erosion.

Published in Dawn, August 16th, 2025

Pakistan

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English
Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Thin ice
Updated 16 Aug, 2025

Thin ice

One can only hope the political class has realised it has been skating on thin ice.
Silent threat
16 Aug, 2025

Silent threat

PAKISTAN’S struggle with diabetes, predominantly the type 2 variety, has reached alarming levels. Experts warn ...
Israeli rapacity
Updated 16 Aug, 2025

Israeli rapacity

IN the midst of the Gaza genocide, Israel has announced plans to build more illegal settlements in the occupied West...
Troubling times
Updated 15 Aug, 2025

Troubling times

The regime has consistently shown scant regard for constitutional safeguards for citizens against arbitrary arrest or detention, or their right to a fair trial.
Stable but fragile
15 Aug, 2025

Stable but fragile

MOODY’S latest decision to upgrade Pakistan’s credit rating from ‘Caa2’ to ‘Caa1’ and revise its outlook...
Gwadar’s thirst
15 Aug, 2025

Gwadar’s thirst

GWADAR was supposed to be the next big thing in Pakistan, the jewel in the CPEC crown, a shimmering entrepôt on the...