E-Paper | September 02, 2025

Climate Projects

Published August 8, 2025

project1_image: https://i.dawn.com/large/2025/07/2602112495bf8c4.jpg project1_link: /breathepakistan/carbon-footprint-calculator/ project1_title: Carbon Footprint Calculator project1_description: Track and understand your carbon emissions project2_image: https://i.dawn.com/large/2025/07/2602045843e7abb.jpg project2_link: /breathepakistan/climate-rights-for-the-citizens/ project2_title: Declaration on Rights of Nature & Climate Justice project2_description: Champion climate democracy — because an inclusive, sustainable future is possible project3_image: https://i.dawn.com/large/2025/07/260210061928f2f.png project3_link: /breathepakistan/pledge-your-support/ project3_title: Sign the Declaration project3_description: Raise your voice. Pledge your support for Climate Action. project4_image: https://i.dawn.com/large/2025/07/26020932f3739c4.png project4_link: https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSdccexfc-ZU1FZwrfo7t_xUh6Kgg7Df5aFjIgAjigt-nkwhKw/viewform project4_title: Be a Mycelium Warrior project4_description: Together with Oxford University Press, Breathe Pakistan invites your school to help fight climate change. project5_image: https://i.dawn.com/large/2025/07/280133271e2b54a.png project5_link: # project5_title: Events project5_description: Stay informed about upcoming speakers, sessions, and how to register

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Tianjin summit
Updated 02 Sep, 2025

Tianjin summit

Countries like Pakistan must take full advantage of the emerging regional and global formations.
Looming Glofs
02 Sep, 2025

Looming Glofs

THE Met Office’s latest high-priority alert for glacial lake outburst floods in Gilgit-Baltistan ought to jolt the...
Society scrutiny
02 Sep, 2025

Society scrutiny

THE ongoing floods, which have swept away homes and livelihoods across vast swathes of the country, have once again...
Infected inmates
Updated 01 Sep, 2025

Infected inmates

HIV outbreak among inmates highlights dangers of neglecting healthcare in closed institutions, reminds us of our failed response to the disease.
IS in Afghanistan
01 Sep, 2025

IS in Afghanistan

TALIBAN-ruled Afghanistan already has a militancy problem, with various terrorist groups finding refuge in the...
Solar for Gwadar
01 Sep, 2025

Solar for Gwadar

THE maritime affairs minister last week announced plans to utilise solar energy to power the Gwadar port. It is ...