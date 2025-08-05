PM for ‘proactive’ approach to tackle climate change

• Premier tells climate ministry, NDMA to complete early warning system project within two months

• Announces Rs4bn for reconstruction, distributes cheques among flood victims; says those living along waterways needed to be relocated

• Ghizer residents cut off, at risk of food shortage as link road submerged

• Met Dept warns of flash floods, landslides in GB and KP ahead of new rain spell

GILGIT: As flash floods in the mountainous northern parts of the country leave a trail of destruction in their wake, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Mon­day directed the National Disaster Mana­g­ement Authority (NDMA) and the climate change ministry to set up an “early warning and monitoring centre in Gilgit-Baltistan within the next few months”.

These directives came as the premier visited GB along with cabinet members to take stock of the damage caused by floods over the past few weeks, which claimed several lives and destroyed homes and farmland across the region.

About the early warning system, the state-run Associated Press of Pakistan quoted the PM as saying that for the past seven years, the subject “remained confined to papers only” and over the past year and a half, “no progress had been made”.

He asked stakeholders to complete the project within two months, ruling out the possibility of any extension.

In a meeting held to assess the damage, the premier asked the climate change ministry to adopt a “proactive approach” as he underscored the importance of generating funds to develop climate-resilient infrastructure.

He said an early warning system should be installed for tourist destinations, adding that residents should be moved away from natural watercourses.

Addressing the meeting, PM Shehbaz stressed that he had issued “clear” directives to Climate Change Minister Dr Musadik Malik and his team to work on the matter. He highlighted that Mr Malik has attended various conferences on climate change and secured funds for resilient infrastructure in Pakistan. The PM, however, did not specify the quantum of these funds.

He said the ministry had a key role in “mitigating the changes arising from climate change” across the country, wher­eas the NDMA was originally established for relief, rescue and rehabilitation work.

PM Shehbaz said a survey of the damage to highways and other infrastructure should be conducted and communication links of all areas should be restored on a priority basis. The premier also directed the water resources minister for an improved water system in the region. He also announced Rs4 billion for the restoration of infrastructure in GB.

Later, addressing a cheque-distribution ceremony for the flood victims, PM Shehbaz recalled, “A huge cloudburst occurred in Gilgit-Baltistan, as a result of which there were immense rains and floods.” He said being one of the most vulnerable countries, Pakistan needed to be prepared against climate disasters.

Furthermore, the premier announced a Daanish school and a 100MW solar power project for the region. He said the solar project’s approval would be sought from the Executive Committee of the National Economic Council.

During his one-day trip, the premier also held separate meetings with the GB chief minister and the governor to discuss the region’s flood damages, among other matters.

Separately, Climate Minister Musadik Malik told journalists that the early warning systems had either been stolen or deliberately damaged. He said the unplanned construction in the region added to the recent disasters, saying people had built hotels and other infrastructure in the pathway of streams.

Ghizer residents stranded

Meanwhile, the residents of Ghizer remained marooned for a fifth straight day after a flood cut off the Gilgit-Shandur road access, even as the mountainous region braces for more disasters in light of a warning issued by the Pakistan Meteorological Department.

According to the local administration, a flooded stream in Khotom village blocked the Ghizer River, due to which the river overflowed and submerged a 500-metre stretch of the road, cutting off access for thousands of residents in Phander, Khalti, Teero, and other areas up to Shandur Top.

Five stranded residents from Khotom village were, however, rescued via boat, while a search for missing tourists in the Babusar area had also been concluded.

Rescue 1122 officials reported that five members of a family from Khotom village were rescued and moved to safety via boat on Monday, while food supplies were delivered to other stranded families. The rescue team stated that restoring the submerged road was extremely difficult due to the rocky terrain at the blocked section.

The Gilgit-Shandur road also serves as a link between Gilgit-Baltistan and the Chitral district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. Local resident Yaqoob Tai told Dawn that the road blockage occurred in a mountainous area, making the repair work particularly complicated.

Residents are unable to reach Chitral because the alternative route is under construction and much longer. Locals are facing shortages of essential items and medicine amid fears that if the situation continues, a severe food shortage may occur.

On the other hand, the Ghizer district administration has contacted the Chitral administration, requesting a no-objection certificate to transport essential food and fuel supplies from Chitral to Phander Valley via Shandur Road.

Separately, the search operation for 12 tourists who went missing after rain-induced floods in Gilgit-Baltistan’s Babusar area was concluded on Monday without any success. GB government spokesperson Faizullah Firaq stated that the 14-day-long search operation on the Babusar Highway had ended. While all vehicles were recovered from the debris, the missing tourists could not be traced.

On July 21, at least four tourists died, and 14 went missing after floods swept through the Babusar area in Diamer. During the operation, seven bodies were recovered.

Glof alert

Meanwhile, the Pakistan Meteorological Department issued an alert for increased risk of Glacial Lake Outburst Floods (Glofs), flash floods, and landslides in the glaciated regions of Gilgit-Baltistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

A wet spell is expected this week, with scattered rain and thunderstorms, including isolated heavy rainfall. The PMD advised relevant authorities to remain vigilant and take precautionary measures to avoid any untoward incidents.

With input from APP

Published in Dawn, August 5th, 2025