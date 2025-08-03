5.1 magnitude quake jolts Isalamabad, northern region

ISLAMABAD: A 5.1 magnitude earthquake shook Islamabad, Rawalpindi and surrounding regions in the early hours of Saturday, swaying buildings and causing panic, but there were no reports of damage or casualties.

The United States Geological Survey reported the quake struck at approximately 2:03am and was centred 58 kilometres southeast of Farkhar, Afghanistan’s Takhar province. The epicentre was located in the geologically active Hindu Kush mountain range.

The USGS recorded its depth at 122.6 kilometres, while other initial reports cited a depth of 114 kilometres.

Residents in Islamabad and Rawalpindi reported feeling the tremors at around 2am, with many describing how buildings shook.

Published in Dawn, August 3rd, 2025