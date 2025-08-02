E-Paper | August 02, 2025

Pakistan Army inducts Z-10ME helicopters to ‘reinforce battlefield response’

Dawn.com Published August 2, 2025 Updated August 2, 2025 12:09pm
COAS Field Marshal Asim Munir sits inside a helicopter at the induction ceremony of Z-10ME attack helicopters. — screengrab via Radio Pakistan
The Pakistan Army has inducted Z-10ME attack helicopters to reinforce its “integrated battlefield response”, state-run Radio Pakistan reported on Saturday.

The Aviation Industry Corporation of China had displayed its Z-10 attack helicopter for the first time outside its home country at the Singapore Airshow in February 2024, according to Reuters. It also noted that as of then, the model had Pakistan as the only known export customer, but no sales had been announced at the air show.

Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Field Marshal Asim Munir presided over the induction ceremony and later witnessed a firepower demonstration by the “newly inducted Z-10ME helicopters” at the Muzaffargarh Field Firing Ranges, the report said, without specifying the number of the craft acquired.

“The induction of this potent system marks a major leap in the modernisation of Army Aviation, reinforcing its integrated battlefield response and capacity to deliver decisive effects against potential adversaries,” Radio Pakistan stated.

In 2021, Defense News reported that China sent three of its Z-10 helicopter gunships for trials in Pakistan, but they failed to sufficiently impress officials and were returned.

However, former Australian defence attaché to Islamabad, Brian Cloughley, had said it was “likely that the Pakistan Army will evaluate the Chinese Z-10ME attack helicopter”.

Radio Pakistan highlighted: “This state-of-the-art, all-weather platform is capable of precision strike operations day and night.

“Equipped with advanced radar systems and cutting-edge electronic warfare suites, the Z-10ME significantly enhances the army’s capability to engage diverse aerial and ground threats.”

Interacting with troops at the Muzaffargarh firing ranges, COAS Munir lauded their exceptional morale, professionalism, and combat proficiency.

He appreciated the “successful demonstration of combined arms tactics, reflecting the army’s firm resolve to maintain a decisive edge in the evolving character of warfare”.

Separately, Field Marshal Munir stressed the importance of national unity and civil-military synergy in countering “hybrid threats”.

He made the remarks as he engaged with members of academia and civil society during an interactive session, following his visit to Multan Garrison.

“He underscored the significance of national unity, civil-military synergy and a whole-of-nation approach in countering hybrid threats and fostering societal cohesion,” Radio Pakistan stated.

At the garrison, COAS Munir was briefed on the formation’s operational preparedness and ongoing training activities, the report added. He reaffirmed the army’s “unwavering commitment to safeguarding national sovereignty and territorial integrity”.

The army chief expressed satisfaction over the high standards of readiness.

