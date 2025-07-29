Man who ‘molested’ girl held with bullet injury

KASUR: City police claimed to have arrested an alleged robbery suspect who suffered a bullet injury to his private parts when his pistol went off during a “mob attack” at Dhanpat Road on Monday.

The police claimed that the suspect had concealed a pistol in his trousers that went off when he tried to take it out, when a mob attacked him after he was caught following a robbery.

However, sources say that the suspect, a labourer from Okara, was wanted by police for allegedly molesting a minor girl in a street of Shah Inayat Colony, some three days back.

The video of the molestation incident also surfaced on social media, following which A-Division police registered a case against the suspect under section 377 B of the PPC.

Police, on Monday, lodged a second criminal case against the suspect under sections 393 of the PPC and 13-2(a)- of The Punjab Amendment Ordinance 2015 on the complaint of Sub-Inspector Ashfaq Ahmed.

