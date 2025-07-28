ADB appoints new DG for regional dept overseeing Pakistan engagement

The Asian Development Bank (ADB) said on Monday it has appointed Leah Gutierrez as the director general for its Central and West Asia Department, which oversees engagement with Pakistan and 10 other countries.

The ADB is a key lender for Pakistan, with vital financing programmes underway, along with assisting in digital overhaul and climate policy plans.

As director general, Gutierrez will deliver ADB’s strategic agenda in the Central and West Asia region, which includes Afghanistan, Armenia, Azerbaijan, Georgia, Kazakhstan, the Kyrgyz Republic, Tajikistan, Turkiye, Turkmenistan, and Uzbekistan.

Her appointment takes effect today, read a statement by ADB.

“I am honoured to serve in this position and will continue to engage with developing member countries and stakeholders to promote inclusive growth, regional cooperation, and sustainable development across the region,” Gutierrez was quoted as saying.

Gutierrez has over four decades of professional experience, including 25 years at ADB, the statement noted.

“Prior to her appointment, Gutierrez was the director general for ADB’s Sectors Department 3, where she managed operations for finance, human and social development, and public sector management and governance.

“She is also a former director general of the Pacific Department. She has held senior positions in ADB’s Strategy, Policy, and Partnerships Department; Southeast Asia Department; and Office of the Secretary,” the statement said.

Last October, the ADB appointed Xiaoqin Fan as the new country director.

In June, Pakistan signed $1 billion financing for a five-year multi-tranche facility with the ADB. The same month, the bank approved an $800 million programme to strengthen fiscal sustainability and improve public financial management in Pakistan.