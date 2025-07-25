Murad appreciates WB’s development support, discusses multi-sectoral projects with regional VP

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah expressed deep appreciation for the World Bank’s (WB) continued partnership in a high-level meeting with a WB delegation on Friday, particularly for its robust support during and after the catastrophic floods of 2022.

In January, Pakistan became the first country to launch a longer-term country partnership framework (CPF) with the WB, after the bank’s board of directors approved the 10-year programme and pledged to provide $20 billion to Pakistan.

According to a WB statement, the new framework for the country aimed to “support inclusive and sustainable development through a strong focus on building human capital”, in addition to fostering durable private sector growth.

In today’s meeting, held at Chief Minister’s House, Shah highlighted the strong collaboration between the Sindh government and the WB across multiple development sectors, with the bank’s total active portfolio in the province now standing at $4.012bn.

“The WB has been an essential partner in Sindh’s development journey,” said Shah. “Their timely support during the flood recovery period, and their sustained engagement across key sectors have been instrumental in helping us meet our goals.”

The meeting was attended by provincial ministers Sharjeel Memon, Azra Fazal Pechuho, Nasir Shah, Sardar Shah, Saeed Ghani and Jam Khan Shoro. Also present were Karachi’s Mayor Murtaza Wahab, Special Assistant to the CM Saleem Baloch, Principal Secretary to the CM Agha Wasif, Planning and Development Chairman Najam Shah, Secretary of Local Government Waseem Shamshad, and others.

The WB delegation, led by Regional Vice President for the Middle East, North Africa, Afghanistan, and Pakistan (Menaap) Ousmane Dione, included Country Director Bolormaa Amgaabazar, Special Assistant to Regional Vice President Lobna Hadji, Regional Practice Director Faida M. Saadah, and Regional Practice Director Almud Weitz, among others.

Multi-sectoral engagement

The WB is currently supporting Sindh in a broad range of sectors, including Sindh people’s housing for flood-affected people, education, health, agriculture, rural water, sanitation and hygiene, Karachi urban infrastructure, energy, social protection, and post-flood reconstruction.

The CM emphasised the provincial government’s development priorities, particularly in sanitation, health, education, energy, and investment in human capital.

Despite the productive collaboration, Shah also flagged several challenges requiring urgent attention.

He noted the absence of a dedicated WB procurement specialist in Karachi following the untimely passing of Uzma Sadaf, who had provided critical support during project evaluations.

He said that this vacuum had led to significant delays and disruptions in procurement and evaluation processes, urging the bank to station a qualified procurement expert in Karachi to streamline project implementation.

Sindh people’s housing for flood affectees

In 2022, Sindh experienced devastating floods that affected over 12.36m people, damaged 2.1m houses and resulted in 1,100 deaths. The floods also caused extensive destruction to schools, roads, agriculture, and livestock.

In response, the WB and international partners committed to rehabilitation efforts, facilitating the construction of resilient housing, with validations for 2m of the planned 2.1m houses completed. Over 1.3m bank accounts have been opened for aid, and 600,000 houses have already been built.

The initiative promotes gender inclusivity, with 300,000 land titles awarded to women, and has created over a million jobs for those affected. As recovery continues, the collaboration between the government and international partners is vital for rebuilding communities and restoring livelihoods.

Strategy for climate-resilient development

The chief minister, discussing the safely-managed water, sanitation and hygiene (Wash) project, announced a targeted, technology-led plan to serve rural communities based on local water availability and climate conditions.

“Each village deserves a solution tailored to its geography,” the CM said. “This strategy ensures sustainability, equity, and resilience.”

According to Shah, the findings show that 48pc villages can access groundwater sources, 38pc are near surface water (within 2,000 feet of canals), 23pc are close to left bank and right bank outflood drains, and 14pc still need a viable water solution.

The CM said that to bridge this gap, the province was divided into six WASH zones, including coastal, arid, agricultural, and flood-prone areas. He added that solutions were being designed using drone surveys, AI mapping, and geo-tagging, with support from partners.

The CM also said that a robust monitoring, operation and maintenance system was being developed, along with the reuse of treated wastewater for mini forests and livelihood initiatives.

“This is more than infrastructure,” he said. “It’s about creating climate-resilient, dignified living for every household in Sindh.”

Karachi mobility, sewerage improvement projects

Highlighting the importance of modern urban transport infrastructure, the CM reiterated his government’s request for additional financing of over $170m for the Karachi Urban Mobility Project (Kump). The WB has so far committed only $86m, falling short of the required funds to realise the project’s scope fully.

CM Shah also urged the bank to expedite the approval of the project operations manual for phase two of the Karachi Water and Sewerage Services Improvement Project (KWSSIP-II), saying that this is the only condition remaining for loan effectiveness.

He called on both the WB and project management to ensure completion before the deadline of August 21 2025, warning against any further extensions.

Select project, social protection unit

Under the Sindh Early Learning Enhancement through Classroom Transformation (Select) project, all school construction contracts have been signed. However, due to implementation delays, they cannot be completed by the original loan closing date of April 30, 2026.

The CM requested a one-year extension until April 2027 to ensure successful completion. The WB delegation agreed to extend the project after meeting the required formalities.

Meanwhile, he also talked about the the Strengthening Social Protection Delivery Systems in Sindh project, which is progressing well and now includes seven additional districts, is currently set to close in December 2027. Given the scale and recent momentum, the CM requested a one-year extension to fully realise project objectives.

The chief minister emphasised that Sindh remains committed to enhancing institutional capacity and transparency in project implementation. He thanked the WB for its continued support, and called for sustained collaboration and faster decision-making to ensure the timely delivery of critical development interventions across the province.

The WB delegation acknowledged the issues raised and assured the CM of their commitment to addressing the challenges and advancing mutual development priorities.

Yesterday, PM Shehbaz Sharif met with the WB delegation in Islamabad, appreciating the World Bank’s (WB) support for Pakistan’s position in light of India’s suspension of the Indus Waters Treaty (IWT).

The prime minister also thanked the WB for its generous assistance during the 2022 floods, and especially thanked WB President Ajay Banga and former country director for Pakistan Najy Benhassine for their pivotal role in advancing the new CPF for Pakistan.