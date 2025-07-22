E-Paper | July 22, 2025

Pakistan keep Bangladesh down to 133 in second T20I

AFP Published July 22, 2025 Updated July 22, 2025 07:33pm
Faheem Ashraf (C) celebrates with wicketkeeper Mohammad Haris (L) after taking the wicket of Bangladesh’s Mohammad Naim during the second Twenty20 international cricket match between Bangladesh and Pakistan at the Sher-i-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Dhaka, Bangladesh, July 22. — AFP
Faheem Ashraf (C) celebrates with wicketkeeper Mohammad Haris (L) after taking the wicket of Bangladesh’s Mohammad Naim during the second Twenty20 international cricket match between Bangladesh and Pakistan at the Sher-i-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Dhaka, Bangladesh, July 22. — AFP

Pacers Salman Mirza and debutant Ahmed Daniyal grabbed two wickets apiece to restrict Bangladesh to 133 all out in the second Twenty20 international in Dhaka on Tuesday.

Mirza finished with 2-17 and Daniyal took 2-23 after Pakistan won the toss and sent Bangladesh into bat on another slow-paced pitch.

Jaker Ali hit a fiery 48-ball 55 for his third T20I fifty, smashing five sixes and a boundary before holing out off the final delivery of the 20th over.

Fast bowler Abbas Afridi also grabbed 2-37.

Bangladesh lead the three-match series 1-0 after winning the first match — also at the same venue — by seven wickets.

Bangladesh had lost four wickets by sixth over for 28 before Jaker and Mahedi Hasan revived the innings with a 53-run stand for the fifth wicket.

Mahedi scored a 25-ball 33 with two sixes and as many boundaries.

The final match is on Thursday, also in Dhaka.

Last month, Pakistan had whitewashed Bangladesh in a three-match home T20I series at the Gaddafi Stadium. Das-led Bangladesh came into the series on the back of an away 2-1 T20I series triumph over Sri Lanka.

Pakistan are visiting Bangladesh for the first time since December 2021 as they arrived in the country on Wednesday, after taking part in an extensive training camp in Karachi, the PCB said.

Squads

Pakistan: Salman Agha (captain), Saim Ayub, Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Haris, Hasan Nawaz, Mohammad Nawaz, Khushdil Shah, Faheem Ashraf, Abbas Afridi, Salman Mirza, Ahmed Daniyal

Bangladesh: Litton Das (captain), Parvez Hossain, Naim Sheikh, Towhid Hridoy, Shamim Hossain, Jaker Ali, Mahedi Hasan, Rishad Hossain, Tanzim Hasan, Mustafizur Rahman, and Shoriful Islam.

Sport

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Senate polls
22 Jul, 2025

Senate polls

THERE was a lot to unpack as KP’s provincial assembly finally returned its representatives to the Senate on ...
‘Honour’ kills
Updated 22 Jul, 2025

‘Honour’ kills

No life should be lost to toxic control; women are not the family’s social currency.
Traders’ strike
22 Jul, 2025

Traders’ strike

ALTHOUGH the government managed to exploit the power struggle between rival factions in the Federation of Pakistan...
Resilience or ruin
Updated 21 Jul, 2025

Resilience or ruin

THE utter devastation witnessed across Pakistan this monsoon season is, tragically, neither new nor unexpected....
Handle with care
21 Jul, 2025

Handle with care

HERITAGE sites are pathways to the past that vitalise the present and provide vision for the future. While Karachi...
Death penalty
21 Jul, 2025

Death penalty

IT is a welcome step, albeit one that feels insufficient in its scope. The Senate last week passed a bill to abolish...