Pakistan keep Bangladesh down to 133 in second T20I

Pacers Salman Mirza and debutant Ahmed Daniyal grabbed two wickets apiece to restrict Bangladesh to 133 all out in the second Twenty20 international in Dhaka on Tuesday.

Mirza finished with 2-17 and Daniyal took 2-23 after Pakistan won the toss and sent Bangladesh into bat on another slow-paced pitch.

Jaker Ali hit a fiery 48-ball 55 for his third T20I fifty, smashing five sixes and a boundary before holing out off the final delivery of the 20th over.

Fast bowler Abbas Afridi also grabbed 2-37.

Bangladesh lead the three-match series 1-0 after winning the first match — also at the same venue — by seven wickets.

Bangladesh had lost four wickets by sixth over for 28 before Jaker and Mahedi Hasan revived the innings with a 53-run stand for the fifth wicket.

Mahedi scored a 25-ball 33 with two sixes and as many boundaries.

The final match is on Thursday, also in Dhaka.

Last month, Pakistan had whitewashed Bangladesh in a three-match home T20I series at the Gaddafi Stadium. Das-led Bangladesh came into the series on the back of an away 2-1 T20I series triumph over Sri Lanka.

Pakistan are visiting Bangladesh for the first time since December 2021 as they arrived in the country on Wednesday, after taking part in an extensive training camp in Karachi, the PCB said.

Squads

Pakistan: Salman Agha (captain), Saim Ayub, Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Haris, Hasan Nawaz, Mohammad Nawaz, Khushdil Shah, Faheem Ashraf, Abbas Afridi, Salman Mirza, Ahmed Daniyal

Bangladesh: Litton Das (captain), Parvez Hossain, Naim Sheikh, Towhid Hridoy, Shamim Hossain, Jaker Ali, Mahedi Hasan, Rishad Hossain, Tanzim Hasan, Mustafizur Rahman, and Shoriful Islam.