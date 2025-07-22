Debate sought on Quetta ‘honour killings’ in NA

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has asked Balochistan Chief Minister Sarfraz Bugti for a thorough investigation into the ‘honour killing’ incident, which sparked nationwide outrage after a video of the double murder emerged on social media over the weekend.

According to the PM Office, the Mr Sharif spoke to the Balochistan CM on Monday, stressing that no one was above the law and instructed that those responsible should be brought to justice.

Meanwhile, a number of PPP lawmakers have submitted an adjournment motion to the National Assembly Secretariat on Monday, seeking a debate on the brutal killing of a man and woman in Balochistan, in the name of so-called ‘honour’.

The motion demanded that the regular business of the House be adjourned for the purpose of discussing the barbaric killing .

PM, National Party condemn double murder, seek action against those responsible

Such acts are deeply offensive to the cultural and moral values of our society, which emphasise compassion, justice and the sanctity of human life, it said.

The motion urged the House to condemn the crime in the strongest possible terms and urged the federal government to immediately engage with the provincial government to obtain a comprehensive and transparent report, and ensure that those responsible are identified, arrested and prosecuted without delay.

The adjournment motion carried the signatures of MNAs Shazia Marri, Raja Pervez Ashraf, Shahida Rehmani, Mehreen Razzaq Bhutto, Agha Rafiullah and others.

Meanwhile, the National Party has also condemned the killing and demanded the government to take strict measures to prevent such incidents in future.

In a statement, Ayub Malik, president of the party’s Punjab, said it was very unfortunate that the incident happened weeks ago and authorities turned a blind eye to this.

“The way they were executed clearly indicates that there is the rule of jungle in parts of Balochistan, and it also shows that the culprits have a strong sense of impunity,” the statement said.

Mr Malik demanded that all those involved in these heinous killings should be arrested and punished in accordance with the law.

“In addition to that, the government should strictly implement the ruling of the Supreme Court that declared the Jirga system illegal in the past,” the NP leader said.

He said the government should also ensure that the culprits do not invoke the articles of law related to blood money to avoid punishment. In many such cases, blood money law is invoked, or culprits are simply pardoned.

Published in Dawn, July 22nd, 2025