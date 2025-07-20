E-Paper | July 20, 2025

Trump, Xi might meet ahead of or during October APEC summit in South Korea, SCMP reports

Reuters Published July 20, 2025 Updated July 20, 2025 09:47pm

US President Donald Trump might visit China before going to the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit between October 30 and November 1, or he could meet Chinese leader Xi Jinping on the sidelines of the APEC event in South Korea, The South China Morning Post reported on Sunday, citing multiple sources.

The two countries have been trying to negotiate an end to an escalating tit-for-tat tariff war that has upended global trade and supply chains.

The two sides have discussed a potential meeting between the leaders in the region this year, but they have not confirmed a date or location yet, according to a person familiar with the matter.

Trump has sought to impose tariffs on US importers for virtually all foreign goods, which he says will stimulate domestic manufacturing and which critics say will make many consumer goods more expensive for Americans.

He has called for a universal base tariff rate of 10 per cent on goods imported from all countries, with higher rates for imports from the most “problematic” ones, including China: imports from there now have the highest tariff rate of 55pc.

Trump has set a deadline of August 12 for the US and China to reach a durable tariffs agreement.

A spokesperson for Trump did not respond to a request for comment about the reported plans for a meeting with Xi in the autumn.

The two countries’ most recent high-level meeting was on July 11, when US Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi had what both described as a productive and positive meeting in Malaysia about how trade negotiations should proceed.

Rubio said then that Trump had been invited to China to meet with Xi, and said that both leaders “want it to happen”.

On Friday, China’s Commerce Minister Wang Wentao said China wants to bring its trade ties with the US back to a stable footing and that recent talks in Europe showed there was no need for a tariff war.

US Trade War
World

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Beyond the surplus
Updated 20 Jul, 2025

Beyond the surplus

Long-term solution to our recurring balance-of-payments crises lies in resolving the structural gaps.
Dire straits
20 Jul, 2025

Dire straits

THE state has a major problem on its hands. The people of KP are repeatedly making it clear that they have no ...
Attack mindset
20 Jul, 2025

Attack mindset

HAVING begun Mike Hesson’s era as head coach with a convincing home Twenty20 series victory against Bangladesh,...
Rain havoc
Updated 19 Jul, 2025

Rain havoc

Thursday’s events must be seen not as an isolated disaster, but as a warning of what lies ahead.
Shattered Strip
19 Jul, 2025

Shattered Strip

THE Gaza siege has now crossed 650 days and the situation continues to take one ugly turn after another. True, even...
Battling drugs
19 Jul, 2025

Battling drugs

PAKISTAN’s war on drug trafficking has been ongoing for several years. But the country remains awash in the ...