Pakistan, Azerbaijan set to launch freight train services

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan and Azerbaijan are expected to launch two freight train services, namely the ‘Pakistan-Azerbaijan Express’ and the ‘Pakistan-Iran-Azerbaijan’, aimed at promoting bilateral trade and economic cooperation.

These two pilot cooperation projects were discussed in detail by delegations of both countries during a video conference in Islamabad on Saturday.

Minister of State for Railways and Finance Bilal Azhar Kayani and Deputy Chairman of Azerbaijan Railways Closed Joint Stock Company Arif Aghayev led delegations of their respective countries during the talks.

The meeting discussed opportunities for cooperation in increasing freight volumes, port integration, joint investment projects, and transport routes that pass through Azerbaijan and Pakistan within the Middle Corridor, according to a press release by the Ministry of Railways.

Delegations of both countries agreed to establish joint working groups to finalise freight transport initiatives and advance mutual cooperation in rail and trade sectors. These working groups will comprise officials from railways, commerce, finance and communication ministries.

Project to boost regional trade and connectivity

Secretary of Railways Board Muhammad Yusuf provided an overview of Pakistan Railways’ network. Discussions also took place regarding the Uzbekistan-Afghan­istan-Pakistan Rail Agreement.

The Trans-Caspian International Transport Route (TITR), known as the Middle Corridor, is a multilateral institutional development that links the containerised rail freight transport networks of China and the European Union through the Central Asia, the Caucasus, Turkiye, and Eastern Europe, a press release of Azerbaijan Railways says.

Both sides emphasised the potential use of various routes along the South Asia–Caucasus–Europe corridor for mutual cargo exchange and expressed support for the development of a multimodal transport corridor connecting continents via Azerbaijan, passing through China, Pakistan, Afghanistan, and Turkmenistan.

Pakistan, Uzbekistan and Afgh­anistan have already signed a framework agreement which will usher the region into a new era of prosperity. This agreement is considered a game-changer for the regional connectivity with a trade potential of $292 billion. Pakistan and Uzbekistan will finance the feasibility study by contributing $5 million each.

Speaking on the occasion, Minister Bilal Azhar Kayani stated that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif is implementing a comprehensive strategy for the development and modernisation of Pakistan Railways. He emphasised that Pakistan attaches great importance to expanding trade relations with Azerbaijan through rail connectivity.

Karachi-Rohri track

Meanwhile, transport experts from the Asian Development Bank (ADB) inspected the 480km railway track between Karachi and Rohri, which is a part of the Main Line-1 (ML-1) upgrade package.

The track, when upgraded, will provide easy access to Reko Diq and speed up uninterrupted supply of coal from Thar.

Published in Dawn, July 20th, 2025