Three Sabri qawwals laid to rest in Karachi amid moving scenes

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published July 19, 2025 Updated July 19, 2025 11:08am
A large number of people, including the Sindh governor and the city mayor, offer funeral prayers for the slain Sabri qawwals at the KMC park in PIB Colony. —Fahim Siddiqi / White Star
A large number of people, including the Sindh governor and the city mayor, offer funeral prayers for the slain Sabri qawwals at the KMC park in PIB Colony. —Fahim Siddiqi / White Star

KARACHI: Three Sabri qawwals killed in Balochistan two days ago were laid to rest amid moving scenes here on Friday.

Sabri qawwal Ahmed Sabri, his young son, Raza Sabri ,and their fellow musician, Mohammed Asif, were shot dead while several others, including four other musicians, were wounded in an indiscriminate shooting carried out by terrorists on a bus that was on its way to Quetta from Karachi. The victims were going to perform at an event planned for Wednesday in Quetta.

Their funeral prayers were held at the KMC park in PIB Colony after Juma, which was attended by a large number of people, including political leaders, city dignitaries and the musicians’ fans.

Sindh Governor Kamran Khan Tessori, Mayor of Karachi Murtaza Wahab, local government minister and Pakistan Peoples Party leader Saeed Ghani, Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan leader Dr Farooq Sattar, Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf’s Haleem Adil Shaikh, Jamaat-i-Islami’s Monem Zafar and others attended the funerals.

Later, the victims were laid to rest at a local graveyard.

Governor blames RAW for terrorism wave

Talking to the media, the governor said that there was ‘evidence’ that Indian intelligence agency Research Analysis Wing (RAW) was involved in the recent wave of terrorism in Pakistan.

He said the motive of the hostile neighbour was to spread chaos in the country, but the Pakistani nation was united to foil such nefarious designs.

He said the nation along with the armed forces of Pakistan had given a befitting reply to the enemy on May 10. The governor vowed to give an active response to RAW and its facilitators.

Talking to reporters, MQM-P leader Dr Sattar said that the situation in Balochistan had deteriorated to an extent that innocent passengers from other parts of the country were being targeted.

He said that his party would not sit idle until “RAW and Indian proxies are eliminated from Pakistani soil”.

Muttahida, JI leaders urge govt to ensure security of travellers and people of Balochistan

He urged the prime minister, the Balochistan chief minister and the top military and parliamentary leadership to prioritise the safety and security of the people above all else.

JI demands security of highways in Balochistan

Speaking on the occasion, city chief of JI Monem Zafar demanded that the government ensure safety and security of highways in Balochistan.

He said that one after another tragedy raised serious questions over the performance of the government and the law enforcement agencies.

He demanded the state institutions to take strict, effective and comprehensive action against terrorists in Balochistan.

Published in Dawn, July 19th, 2025

