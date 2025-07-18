E-Paper | July 18, 2025

Reko Diq paid $28m in taxes to Balochistan

The Newspaper's Staff Correspondent Published July 18, 2025 Updated July 18, 2025 05:46am

QUETTA: Reko-Diq Mining Corporation (RMDC) has paid more than $28 million to the Balochistan government in taxes, royalties and community investments, its officials said on Thursday.

The details were shared during a media briefing on the Reko-Diq project’s progress.

Communications Manager Samia Ali Shah said payments tallied as of June 2025 include $17.5m in royalties, nearly $3.8m in taxes collected on behalf of employees and other parties and $7.2m in community investment.

Ms Shah explained that the Balochistan government holds a 25 per cent partnership in the project without making any direct investment. The overall venture is a 50-50 partnership between the government of Pakistan and RDMC.

The briefing also highlighted the company’s efforts in local workforce development.

Present at the event were trainees who had just returned to Pakistan after completing 18 months of training in Argentina, sponsored by the company.

“The young talent going for training abroad comprises 14pc females,” Ms Shah said, adding the project has long-term benefits for the region.

Published in Dawn, July 18th, 2025

