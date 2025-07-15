E-Paper | July 15, 2025

China, India should work towards ‘win-win’ cooperation: FM Wang

AFP Published July 15, 2025 Updated July 15, 2025 04:34pm
This photo combo shows India’s Minister of External Affairs Subrahmanyam Jaishankar (left) and China’s Foreign Minister Wang Yi (right). — Reuters/File
This photo combo shows India’s Minister of External Affairs Subrahmanyam Jaishankar (left) and China’s Foreign Minister Wang Yi (right). — Reuters/File

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said on Monday that Beijing and New Delhi should work towards mutual trust and “win-win” cooperation, after talks with his Indian counterpart Subrahmanyam Jaishankar, state news agency Xinhua reported.

China and India should “adhere to the direction of good-neighbourliness and friendship” and “find a way for mutual respect and trust, peaceful coexistence, common development and win-win cooperation”, Wang said, according to Xinhua.

The two foreign ministers met in Beijing on Monday as the two rivals seek to repair ties following a 2020 clash on their border.

The world’s two most populous nations are intense rivals competing for strategic influence across South Asia, and their 3,500-kilometre frontier has been a perennial source of tension.

The 2020 clash between their troops led to a four-year military standoff, but they agreed in October on patrols in disputed areas.

India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi and China’s President Xi Jinping met for the first time in five years later that month, agreeing to work on improving relations.

New Delhi is concerned over Beijing’s increasing presence in the Indian Ocean, seeing the region as firmly within its sphere of influence.

Another source of tension is the Dalai Lama, the Tibetan spiritual leader India has hosted since he and thousands of other Tibetans fled Chinese troops who crushed an uprising in their capital Lhasa in 1959.

The 90-year-old Dalai Lama says only his India-based organisation has the right to identify his eventual successor.

China insists that it would have the final say on who succeeds the Tibetan spiritual leader.

World

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Consolidating gains
Updated 15 Jul, 2025

Consolidating gains

It would not be incorrect to say that the economy is still just a shock away from relapsing into another crisis.
Second thoughts
15 Jul, 2025

Second thoughts

AND, just like that, the PTI’s ill-timed ‘Second Pakistan Movement’ seems to have been put to rest. The...
Wounded women
15 Jul, 2025

Wounded women

MORALITY is a woman’s burden to bear, and the chilling upsurge in gender-based crimes is a reminder of how...
Tax unrest
Updated 14 Jul, 2025

Tax unrest

Govt has a very poor track record of staying the course of tough decisions that affect the ruling party’s core political base.
Surging numbers
14 Jul, 2025

Surging numbers

PAKISTAN is running out of time — and space. Our population, now over 240m, continues to grow at nearly 2pc a ...
Media matters
14 Jul, 2025

Media matters

PAKISTAN’s journalists are no strangers to living dangerously. The Freedom Network’s new report, Journalism in...