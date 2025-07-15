‘RDMC committed to empowering people through employment, education’

QUETTA: Barrick Mining Corporation CEO Mark Bristow has reaffirmed Reko Diq Mining Company’s (RDMC) commitment to empowering the people of Balochistan through employment, education and health initiatives.

“We are creating job opportunities not only through RDMC but also through our large network of partner and supplier companies that are coming onboard to support this major development,” Mr Bristow said during his visit to Humai village, the closest community to the Reko Diq project site.

“[W]e have launched educational and skills training programmes. Currently, 75 per cent of our workforce is from Balochistan — the majority from Chagai district — and we aim to continue strengthening this local representation,” he added.

In addition to economic and educational initiatives, RDMC has invested in health services for the region. A health clinic and newly established Mother & Child Health Centre in Humai are delivering quality primary healthcare to villagers — marking the first time communities in the region have had access to a specialised maternal facility offering comprehensive pre- and postnatal care for women.

