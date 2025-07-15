E-Paper | July 15, 2025

‘RDMC committed to empowering people through employment, education’

The Newspaper's Staff Correspondent Published July 15, 2025 Updated July 15, 2025 08:13am

QUETTA: Barrick Mining Corporation CEO Mark Bristow has reaffirmed Reko Diq Mining Company’s (RDMC) commitment to empowering the people of Balochistan through employment, education and health initiatives.

“We are creating job opportunities not only through RDMC but also through our large network of partner and supplier companies that are coming onboard to support this major development,” Mr Bristow said during his visit to Humai village, the closest community to the Reko Diq project site.

“[W]e have launched educational and skills training programmes. Currently, 75 per cent of our workforce is from Balochistan — the majority from Chagai district — and we aim to continue strengthening this local representation,” he added.

In addition to economic and educational initiatives, RDMC has invested in health services for the region. A health clinic and newly established Mother & Child Health Centre in Humai are delivering quality primary healthcare to villagers — marking the first time communities in the region have had access to a specialised maternal facility offering comprehensive pre- and postnatal care for women.

Published in Dawn, July 15th, 2025

Newspaper

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English
Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Consolidating gains
Updated 15 Jul, 2025

Consolidating gains

It would not be incorrect to say that the economy is still just a shock away from relapsing into another crisis.
Second thoughts
15 Jul, 2025

Second thoughts

AND, just like that, the PTI’s ill-timed ‘Second Pakistan Movement’ seems to have been put to rest. The...
Wounded women
15 Jul, 2025

Wounded women

MORALITY is a woman’s burden to bear, and the chilling upsurge in gender-based crimes is a reminder of how...
Tax unrest
Updated 14 Jul, 2025

Tax unrest

Govt has a very poor track record of staying the course of tough decisions that affect the ruling party’s core political base.
Surging numbers
14 Jul, 2025

Surging numbers

PAKISTAN is running out of time — and space. Our population, now over 240m, continues to grow at nearly 2pc a ...
Media matters
14 Jul, 2025

Media matters

PAKISTAN’s journalists are no strangers to living dangerously. The Freedom Network’s new report, Journalism in...