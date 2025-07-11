Mehsud jirga terms mortar shelling, ‘forced evacuation’ rights violation

SOUTH WAZIRISTAN: A jirga of Mehsud tribe on Thursday termed indiscriminate mortar shelling in the area, forced evacuation of people and collateral damage to civilians as gross violation of human rights and deviation from the state’s constitutional responsibilities.

In a rare display of unity and resolve, Mehsuds of Upper South Waziristan convened a jirga in Makin tehsil to discuss deteriorating law and order and seek their constitutional rights.

The jirga drew thousands of participants not only from Upper South Waziristan but also from North Waziristan and Lower South Waziristan including tribal elders, political workers, lawyers, journalists and students.

MPAs Asif Khan Mehsud and Ajab Gul Wazir, MNA Zubair Khan Wazir, former MNA Maulana Jamaluddin, former senator Saleh Shah and mayor Shah Faisal Ghazi also attended the jirga. Leaders of major political parties including Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam-Fazl, Pakistan Peoples Party, Jamaat-i-Islami, Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf, and Pashtun Tahafuz Movement were also among the participants of the jirga.

Mehsud jirga calls for halt to military operations; demands crackdown on criminals

The participants of the jirga expressed grave concerns over deteriorating security conditions in merged districts, particularly in three districts of Waziristan. They said that increasing incidents of targeted killings, kidnapping for ransom, bomb blasts and other acts of violence left civilians vulnerable.

They said that clashes between security forces and militants often resulted in civilian casualties and widespread displacement. They termed indiscriminate mortar shelling, forced evacuations and collateral damage to civilians as gross violation of human rights and deviation from state’s constitutional responsibilities.

Through a unanimous resolution, the jirga demanded immediate and effective action by state institutions including federal and provincial governments and security forces to normalise situation. The resolution called for a halt to military operations and shelling on civilian areas. It demanded crackdown on criminal elements, respectful engagement with tribal communities and launch of sustainable development initiatives in the area.

Speakers said that tribal people had always been patriotic citizens of Pakistan. Casting suspicion on their intentions or subjecting them to perpetual scrutiny under the pretext of security concerns was unjust and discriminatory, they added.

The jirga urged the state to integrate tribal people with dignity into national mainstream and ensure their inclusion in decision-making process to promote long-term peace and national cohesion.

The jirga was convened to discuss the worsening security situation in Upper and Lower South Waziristan as well as North Waziristan during the last one year. The residents of the region say that they face severe threats to life and livelihood, with markets deserted, schools closed and economic activities paralysed. They say that thousands of families live under constant psychological and financial stress.

The participant of the jirga said that they would no longer remain silent if their legitimate demands were ignored. They said that they would peacefully raise their voice at all available democratic and constitutional platforms.

Published in Dawn, July 11th, 2025