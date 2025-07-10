E-Paper | July 10, 2025

Warrants against Parvez Elahi withdrawn

Malik Asad Published July 10, 2025 Updated July 10, 2025 08:42am

RAWALPINDI: The Accountability Court of Rawalpindi on Wednesday withdrew the arrest warrants issued against former Punjab chief minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi following his appearance before the court after repeated absences.

Accountability Court Judge Sheikh Ejaz Ali cancelled the warrants and restored Mr Elahi’s bail bonds.

The case relates to Bahria Town’s alleged illegal occupation of 684 acres in Rakh Takht Pari and 732.5 acres in the Loi Bher forests.

Takht Pari, located six kilometres from Rawal­pi­ndi near G.T. Road, spans a total of 2,210 acres and was transferred to the forest de­­­partment on Aug 4, 1856.

According to a Punjab government report, the land consists primarily of natural shrub forest, dominated by Phulai and Sanatha bushes.

Barrister Aitzaz Ahsan, representing Bahria Town owner Malik Riaz in the Supreme Court, defended his client by highlighting his charitable contributions, including the provision of medicines to the underprivileged and food to the needy. However, the court, while acknowledging Mr Riaz’s philanthropy, remarked that the case was akin to the saying: “Rob Peter to pay Paul.”

Published in Dawn, July 10th, 2025

