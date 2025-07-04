Peshawar High Court orders panel to submit report on Swat deaths

PESHAWAR: Peshawar High Court on Thursday directed an inquiry committee, probing recent multiple deaths due to flooding in Swat, to submit report after its finalisation.

A bench consisting of PHC Chief Justice Syed Mohammad Attique Shah and Justice Mohammad Faheem Wali ordered the government to conduct an impartial and across the board operation for removing encroachments along the Swat River.

The bench was informed by head of three-member inquiry committee Khayyam Hassan Khan that they had visited Swat and had been probing the incident for the last four days.

He said that they had observed lapses on part of some of individuals and departments during flash floods in Swat and would highlight it in the report.

Committee head says he will highlight negligence by some individuals and depts

The bench was hearing two petitions related to the Swat incident of June 27, during which 13 persons stuck in gushing floodwater were killed near Fizzagut, Swat.

One of the petitions is filed by a lawyer Naeem Ahmad Khattak, seeking directives of court for respondents including government to take effective measures and remove obstacles/encroachments throughout KP near riverbeds.

Another petition is filed by a citizen, Amir Alam, for ordering a judicial inquiry into the ‘circumstances’ that led to deaths of several people during the floods in Swat as well as a probe into the alleged misuse of Rescue 1122 vehicles by the provincial government for ‘political’ purposes.

The petitioner has sought directives for law enforcement agencies and accountability authorities to look into alleged misuse of Rescue 1122 vehicles and resources by the provincial executive for political purposes and proceed strictly in accordance with law if cognisable offences were committed.

Advocates Babar Khan Yousafzai and Nasir Khan appeared for the petitioners, whereas KP Advocate General Shah Faisal Uthmankhel appeared for the government.

The chairman of the inquiry committee, Khayyam Hassan, also turned up along with some of divisional commissioners.

When the bench inquired who was the inquiry officer probing the incident, Mr Khayyam, the chairman of Provincial Inspection Team, informed the bench that provincial government had constituted the inquiry committee under his chairmanship.

He stated that the other two members of the committee were the inspector general of prisons, Mohammad Usman, and the director (admin) of excise and taxation department, Sheharyar Qamar. He said that according to the notification, the committee had to complete its probe within seven days.

Mr Khayyam said that according to terms of reference of the committee, they had to inquire into multiple aspects of the incident. He said that they were assigned to conduct thorough and impartial investigation into the flash flood incident, which had resulted into loss of precious lives.

He said that that they would assess and identify lapses or negligence on part of government functionaries and tourists. He said that they would also identify the individuals or institutions involved in any lapse regarding compliance of safety and fix responsibilities.

He said that they would put forward recommendations in order to avoid such tragic incidents in future and ensure strict adherence to safety measures.

Shah Faisal Uthmankhel informed the bench that government and administration in Swat had started an anti-encroachments drive along the Swat River that was facing certain hurdles.

The PHC chief justice observed that the court was aware that certain quarters would be exerting pressure in the drive. The bench directed him to continue with the operation without extending favour to any person.

The petitioners’ lawyers stated that government was having two helicopters and if it intended it could have saved lives of the deceased persons. The petitioners have also requested the court to issue directives for the respondents to cancel all mining activities, carried out through auction or otherwise, in the Swat River.

They said that the failure of Rescue 1122 and provincial authorities to respond timely and effectively caused unnecessary and avoidable loss of lives.

Published in Dawn, July 4th, 2025