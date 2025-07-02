PHC moved for inquiry into Swat flood deaths

PESHAWAR/SWAT: Two petitions have been filed with Peshawar High Court in Peshawar and Mingora (Darul Qaza), seeking an inquiry into several deaths in the recent flash floods in Swat district and the fixing of responsibility for the alleged negligence.

In Swat, a bench consisting of Justice Sabitullah Khan and Justice Qazi Jawad Ehsanullah issued notices to the respondents, including the provincial government, seeking their response to a petition, which called for the court’s orders for Swat’s district administration and tehsil municipal administration of Mingora to immediately remove illegal structures along the river banks and to halt excavations therein.

The petition is jointly filed by two citizens, Fayyaz Zafar and Fazal Khaliq, requesting the high court to direct the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) and Rescue 1122 to develop a formal framework for the identification, training and equipping of local volunteers, who significantly contributed to the disaster response.

Advocate Shah Faisal Khan appeared for the petitioners and highlighted the severe consequences of the recent floods in the Bypass Fizagat area, emphasising alleged administrative negligence and failure in preventive measures.

Meanwhile, a citizen on Tuesday moved the high court in Peshawar for ordering a judicial inquiry into the “circumstances” that led to the deaths of multiple people during the recent floods in Swat, as well as a probe into the alleged misuse of Rescue 1122 vehicles by the provincial government for “political purposes.”

A resident of Charsadda, Amir Alam, filed a petition seeking directives for the law-enforcement and accountability authorities to look into the alleged misuse of Rescue 1122 vehicles and resources by the provincial executive for political purposes, and to proceed strictly in accordance with the law if cognizable offences were committed.

He requested the court to order a high-level judicial or commission-based inquiry to determine the circumstances that led to the failure of the disaster response system during the Swat floods of Jun 27, fixing responsibility on the negligent officers and public functionaries.

The petitioner sought the court’s directives for the provincial chief secretary and director general of Rescue 1122 to submit a detailed report regarding the current operational status of all rescue and disaster relief vehicles/ equipment and their lawful utilisation.

He also requested directives for the respondents, including the provincial government, to cancel all mining activities, carried out through auction or otherwise, in the River Swat.

The petitioner also sought orders for an independent audit and investigation into the recruitment process and resource allocation within Rescue 1122 to ensure transparency, merit and prevent political interference in emergency situations.

The petition, filed through lawyer Babar Khan Yousafzai, includes as respondents the provincial chief minister, its chief secretary, secretaries of mines and mineral, irrigation, relief and rehabilitation, local government and culture and tourism departments, the directors general of Rescue 1122 and Provincial Disaster Management Authority and KP inspector general of police.

The petitioner said that on June 27, flash floods struck Swat district resulting in the death of at least 18 people, including tourists from Punjab.

He added that the failure of Rescue 1122 and provincial authorities to respond timely and effectively caused unnecessary and avoidable loss of lives.

The petitioner alleged that over six months ago, the Rescue 1122 vehicles and other resources were “unlawfully diverted” by the chief minister for use in a political protest in Islamabad.

He added that those vehicles were confiscated by Islamabad’s police, severely hampering disaster preparedness across the province.

The petitioner contended that the PDMA operated under the KP Disaster Management Act, 2010, under which its resources might be used for disaster preparedness and response only.

