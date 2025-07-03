Premier gets differing views on what to do with KP govt

• Meets Governor Kundi, ANP chief to discuss possibility of unseating PTI-led provincial govt

• Tasks Kundi with engaging opposition MPAs to explore options for forming a new govt

• Aimal Wali warns against dissolving KP govt, advises PM to ‘let it collapse on its own’

ISLAMABAD: Amid reports of possible efforts afoot to bring a ‘regime change’ in Khyber Pakht­un­khwa (KP), Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday met two key leaders from the province, ostensibly to get a handle on the political situation.

The PML-N-led ruling coalition in the Centre believes that the PTI government in KP has failed to deliver for over a decade, and recent events had further cemented their conviction that the provincial government is failing to safeguard the lives of the people.

KP Governor Faisal Karim Kundi and Awami National Party (ANP) President Aimal Wali Khan called on the PM, where they discussed the prevailing political scenario.

Minister for Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit-Baltistan Ameer Maqam, Minister for Public Affairs Unit Rana Mubashar Iqbal, Prime Minister’s Adviser Rana Sanaullah, Minister of State for Power Abdul Rehman Kanju and Special Assistant to the Prime Minister Talha Barki were also present on the occasion.

A source close to Governor Kundi told Dawn that the issue of possible change of KP government was thoroughly discussed.

“Yes, we discussed the matter,” the source quoted Mr Kundi as saying. A press release issued by the governor’s spokesperson said the PM tasked Mr Kundi to start a campaign for forming a new government in KP and hold consultation with opposition members of the provincial assembly.

Mr Kundi and federal minister Ameer Muqam have also been tasked to meet JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman for further consultation.

But others offered different counsel. When contacted, ANP chief Aimal Wali Khan told Dawn that the issue was discussed during his meeting with the PM. However, he said he had advised the premier against dissolving the KP government through ‘external means’.

“I told the PM that let the KP government die its own death. If you (PM) remove the provincial government, you will give an easy escape to the PTI-led regime, which has completely failed to deliver,” Mr Aimal said.

He said KP Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur has no other way but to leave the government and if the Centre made any attempt to topple the PTI-led regime in KP, it would be a welcome move for the CM. “I told PM that Ali Amin Gandapur has taken maximum benefits after becoming CM and it will be a blessing for him if he is removed and sent home,” he added.

He further said the prime minister was ultimately convinced that forcefully removing the provincial government would be a mistake. “We are already suffering due to the trend of toppling governments and now how can we do it by ourselves,” he said.

Saudi peace efforts

PM Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday appreciated the efforts by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia for peace in the Middle East as well as its significant role in the ceasefire understanding between Pakistan and India.

The prime minister said this in a meeting with the ambassador of Saudi Arabia in Islamabad Nawaf bin Said Al-Malki, while fondly recalling his warm and cordial telephone conversation with the Saudi Crown Prince on June 24.

The PM told the ambassador that as Pakistan had assumed the rotating Presidency of the UN Security Council for the month of July, and it would count on Saudi Arabia’s support to ensure that its tenure was conducted smoothly and successfully.

PM to visit Baku

Meanwhile, the Foreign Office announced the PM would attend the 17th summit of the Economic Cooperation Organisation (ECO) in Baku, Azerbaijan, starting on July 3.

In a statement, it said the PM will “share Pakistan’s perspective on key regional and global challenges, reaffirm Pakistan’s commitment to the ECO Vision 2025, and advocate for enhanced intra-regional trade, transport connectivity, energy cooperation, and sustainable development”.

He will also hold bilateral meetings with other ECO leaders on the sidelines of the summit to discuss matters of mutual interest, the statement added.

Published in Dawn, July 3rd, 2025