Aurangzeb departs for Spain to attend global development financing moot

Tahir Sherani Published June 30, 2025 Updated June 30, 2025 11:05am

Federal Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb departed from Islamabad on Monday for Seville, Spain to participate in the Fourth International Conference on Financing for Development (FFD4) being held from July 1 to 3, 2025, according to a statement issued by his ministry .

The global conference will bring together leaders, policymakers, and international development experts to explore innovative and sustainable financing strategies to accelerate progress towards the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), particularly for developing and emerging economies.

During the visit, Aurangzeb will represent Pakistan in the main conference sessions and a range of high-level side events. On July 1, he will co-chair the multi-stakeholder roundtable on “Leveraging Private Business and Finance”, and deliver a keynote address at the International Business Forum (IBF) Policy Dialogue on “Accelerating EMDEs (Emerging Market and Developing Economies) Investment: The Role of Credit Ratings”.

He is also scheduled to address the general debate of the conference and participate in the roundtable discussion on “Revitalising International Development Cooperation”.

As part of a side event hosted by Unicef, the minister will speak on “Driving Capital Towards Children and Young People: A Dialogue on Innovative and Sustainable Financing for Children”.

During the conference, Aurangzeb will also attend and speak as chief guest at a special session titled “Swapping Out Debt for Development: The DCS (Distributed Control System) Financing Approach”, where he will outline Pakistan’s perspectives on debt transformation and the potential of deposit protection mechanisms to support development finance.

He will also be a panelist at the IBF’s side event on “Scaling Up SME Finance”, focusing on enhanced financial inclusion for small and medium-sized enterprises.

In addition to his conference engagements, the finance minister will hold bilateral meetings with key international figures, including International Chamber of Commerce Secretary-General John WH Denton AO and Vice Minister for Development of the Kingdom of the Netherlands Steven Collet.

“The finance minister’s participation at FFD4 underscores Pakistan’s commitment to promoting innovative financing solutions, strengthening international cooperation, and enhancing the country’s voice in global development discourse,” the statement concluded.

