At least 5 dead, 11 injured in rain-related incidents across GB, Punjab

At least five people were killed and 11 injured in separate incidents on Sunday as heavy monsoon rain damaged infrastructure in Punjab and Gilgit-Baltistan, according to rescue officials.

Monsoon rains, which fall across the region from June to September every year, continue to lash many parts of the country, prompting authorities to release an urban flooding warning for several cities. According to rescue officials, at least 32 people have been killed across four provinces over the past two days as heavy rains triggered flash floods and damaged houses.

On Sunday, Rescue 1122 issued a statement outlining 11 new casualties in Lahore as a result of rain-related incidents.

“Rescue 1122 received 10 emergency calls about collapsing walls in different parts of the city,” the statement read. “One woman was killed and 10 others were seriously injured. They were moved to various hospitals and received medical aid in Rescue Emergency ambulances.”

The statement added that there were also reports of falling trees across Lahore; however, there were no fatalities or injuries.

“Rescue 1122 staff are present at the highways and are removing fallen trees from the roads,” the statement added.

Earlier, rescue official Sherbaz Khan confirmed to Dawn.com that two sisters died after being swept away by flood waters in the Kargah Nala of Gilgit Baltistan.

Meanwhile, in Punjab’s Sharifpura, two people were killed and one injured when the roof of a mud house collapsed. The bodies and injured were shifted to Services Hospital, according to Rescue 1122.

Heavy rains were recorded in various districts of Punjab over the past 24 hours, according to Irfan Ali Kathia, Director General of the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA).

Lahore Airport recorded 65 mm of rain, while 32mm was recorded in Chakwal and 14mm in Dera Ghazi Khan 14. Rain was also recorded in Attock, Noorpur, Thal, Narowal, Kasur, Jhang, Toba, Tek Singh, Bhakkar and Khanewal.

“This spell of monsoon rain will likely continue until July 1,” Kathia was quoted as saying.

“Monsoon rains are also expected across most districts of Punjab in the next 24 hours,” he said.

The DG urged citizens to take precautionary measures and stay in safe places during thunderstorms.

“Keep the speed of the vehicle slow and maintain a reasonable distance. In case of emergency, contact PDMA helpline 1129.”

Wasa Lahore instructed to be on full alert amid heavy rainfall

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz directed the Water and Sewage Authority (Wasa) to remain on full alert in Lahore as heavy rains and strong winds began in various parts of the city.

Rain was recorded in Lakshmi Chowk, Qurtaba Chowk, Mazang, Data Nagar, Islampura, Shahdara, Ek Moria, Bhati Gate, Baghbanpura and Gulshan Ravi.

The Punjab CM directed senior Wasa officials to keep all main highways and underpasses clear, with pumps and staff ready at all underpasses.

Instructions were issued to keep all generators on standby with their fuel supply ensured, while field teams were instructed to remain active.

It was recommended that disposal stations be run on generators in areas with power outages, with the pumps of all disposal stations being kept clean and operational.

All town directors were directed to maintain complete monitoring of their towns.

Glof warning issued in Gilgit

The GB Disaster Management Authority issued a warning of increased risk of glacial lake outburst floods (GLOF) and flash floods.

“Due to intense heat and the western weather system, the ice in the glaciers of GB is melting rapidly, resulting in an increased risk of glacial floods and flash floods.

“This situation can pose a serious threat to communication roads, bridges, agricultural lands and human life and property,” the alert said.

The public and tourists were requested to ensure their safety and avoid unnecessary travel in extreme or uncertain weather conditions.

They were also advised to avoid going near rivers, streams and other waterways, and avoid bathing or washing clothes in streams since the water flow can reach dangerous levels.

“The public is urged to avoid staying unnecessarily on glaciers, river banks or bridges, cross floodwaters on foot or any vehicle, and remember the instructions issued by rescue agencies.

The district administration reiterated in its alert that natural disasters can strike at any time, and necessary precautions should be undertaken.

“In case of any emergency, immediately contact the district control room at 920724-05811.”