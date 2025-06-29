Teenager becomes year’s fourth victim of brain-eating amoeba in Sindh

KARACHI: The provincial health department on Saturday reported fourth death from Naegleria fowleri in Sindh.

According to officials, a 17-year-old student reportedly suddenly developed fever, body aches and vomiting on June 25. A day later, he was admitted to the Aga Khan University Hospital where he tested positive for the deadly infection. On June 27, his condition deteriorated and he was shifted to ventilator support.

The patient had no history of swimming, the officials said and added that apparently he contracted the infection through the contaminated, or non-chlorinated, tap water.

According to experts, lack of filtration and chlorination of potable water is a major source of Naegleria’s infection. Besides, city’s water distribution system is faulty, allowing seepage of sewage in the domestic water supply lines, which in turn gets contaminated and causes harmful diseases.

Karachi recorded this year’s first death from Naegleria fowleri in March. The woman victim was a resident of Gulshan-i-Iqbal and died at a private hospital in Karachi on Feb 23.

Commonly known as “brain-eating amoeba”, Naegleria fowleri is responsible for the disease called Primary Amoebic Meningoencephalitis (PAM). The infection is fatal in 98 per cent of the cases.

A free-living amoeba, Naegleria, is commonly found in warm fresh water (such as lakes, rivers, and hot springs) and soil. Only its one species, Naegleria fowleri, infects people. The germ cannot survive in cool, clean and chlorinated water.

It infects people when water containing the amoeba enters the body through the nose. This typically happens when people go swimming, diving, or when they put their heads under fresh water, like in lakes and rivers.

The amoeba then travels up the nose to the brain where it destroys the brain tissues and causes the PAM.

The first symptoms of the PAM usually start about five days after infection that may include headache, fever, nausea, or vomiting. Later symptoms can include stiff neck, confusion, lack of attention to people and surroundings, seizures, hallucinations, and coma.

After symptoms start, the disease progresses rapidly and usually causes death within five days.

Published in Dawn, June 29th, 2025