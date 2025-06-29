E-Paper | June 29, 2025

Teenager becomes year’s fourth victim of brain-eating amoeba in Sindh

Faiza Ilyas Published June 29, 2025 Updated June 29, 2025 09:45am

KARACHI: The provincial health department on Saturday reported fourth death from Naegleria fowleri in Sindh.

According to officials, a 17-year-old student reportedly suddenly developed fever, body aches and vomiting on June 25. A day later, he was admitted to the Aga Khan University Hospital where he tested positive for the deadly infection. On June 27, his condition deteriorated and he was shifted to ventilator support.

The patient had no history of swimming, the officials said and added that apparently he contracted the infection through the contaminated, or non-chlorinated, tap water.

According to experts, lack of filtration and chlorination of potable water is a major source of Naegleria’s infection. Besides, city’s water distribution system is faulty, allowing seepage of sewage in the domestic water supply lines, which in turn gets contaminated and causes harmful diseases.

Karachi recorded this year’s first death from Naegleria fowleri in March. The woman victim was a resident of Gulshan-i-Iqbal and died at a private hospital in Karachi on Feb 23.

Commonly known as “brain-eating amoeba”, Naegleria fowleri is responsible for the disease called Primary Amoebic Meningoencephalitis (PAM). The infection is fatal in 98 per cent of the cases.

A free-living amoeba, Naegleria, is commonly found in warm fresh water (such as lakes, rivers, and hot springs) and soil. Only its one species, Naegleria fowleri, infects people. The germ cannot survive in cool, clean and chlorinated water.

It infects people when water containing the amoeba enters the body through the nose. This typically happens when people go swimming, diving, or when they put their heads under fresh water, like in lakes and rivers.

The amoeba then travels up the nose to the brain where it destroys the brain tissues and causes the PAM.

The first symptoms of the PAM usually start about five days after infection that may include headache, fever, nausea, or vomiting. Later symptoms can include stiff neck, confusion, lack of attention to people and surroundings, seizures, hallucinations, and coma.

After symptoms start, the disease progresses rapidly and usually causes death within five days.

Published in Dawn, June 29th, 2025

Pakistan

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English
Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

What the Iran-Israel war means for Pakistan

What the Iran-Israel war means for Pakistan

Following Israel’s unprovoked aggression against Iran, the brief but brutal war that followed and the American attack on Iran’s nuclear facilities, Ejaz Haider unpacks what ramifications this has for regional peace and security, for global nuclear non-proliferation and especially for Pakistan…

Opinion

Editorial

Reserved seats
Updated 29 Jun, 2025

Reserved seats

With the balance of power becoming ever more skewed, the Pakistani people should worry about being sidelined.
No lessons learnt
29 Jun, 2025

No lessons learnt

TRAGEDY has struck our scenic north once more. In Swat, at least 13 people drowned after being caught in a sudden...
Standing with Palestine
29 Jun, 2025

Standing with Palestine

WHILE there may have been pressure from external quarters to do otherwise, Pakistan is right in not joining the...
Same tune
Updated 28 Jun, 2025

Same tune

PAKISTAN’S Rs17.6tr ‘austerity’ budget for FY26, passed by the National Assembly on Thursday, focuses ...
Petty behaviour
28 Jun, 2025

Petty behaviour

THOUGH India’s narrative linking Pakistan to the Pahalgam terrorist attack has largely failed to find any takers ...
Wasted history
28 Jun, 2025

Wasted history

PRECIOUS little has been done to reverse the sliding fortunes of our syncretic inheritance. While, historically,...