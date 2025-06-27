Israeli PM seeks to delay corruption trial after Trump backs him

• Court asked to postpone testimony in light of ‘regional and global developments’

JERUSALEM: Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu asked a court on Thursday to postpone his testimony in his long-running corruption trial, after US President Donald Trump called for the case to be cancelled altogether.

Trump’s move in support of Netanyahu over the case drew criticism from some Israeli politicians, including a member of the Israeli leader’s own coalition and the leader of the opposition.

It came days after Trump and Netanyahu declared victory over Iran in a 12-day conflict that saw Israel bombard the Islamic republic and US planes also drop powerful missiles on its nuclear installations.

In a filing to the tribunal, Netanyahu’s lawyer Amit Hadad said the premier’s testimony should be delayed in light of “regional and global developments”.

“The court is respectfully requested to order the cancellation of the hearings in which the prime minister was scheduled to testify in the coming two weeks,” the filing said.

It said Netanyahu was “compelled to devote all his time and energy to managing national, diplomatic and security issues of the utmost importance” following the conflict with Iran and during ongoing fighting in Gaza.

Trump on Wednesday described the case against Netanyahu as a “witch hunt”.

In a message on his Truth Social platform, Trump said the Netanyahu trial “should be CANCELLED, IMMEDIATELY, or a Pardon given to a Great Hero”, after the end of the war with Iran.

Netanyahu on Thursday thanked Trump for his “heartfelt support for me and your incredible support for Israel and the Jewish people”.

“I look forward to continue working with you to defeat our common enemies, liberate our hostages and quickly expand the circle of peace,” Netanyahu wrote on X, sharing a copy of Trump’s Truth Social post.

Israeli opposition leader Yair Lapid said in an interview with news website Ynet: “We are thankful to President Trump, but… the president should not interfere in a judicial trial in an independent country.”

Israel’s longest-serving prime minister, Netanyahu has denied any wrongdoing in the trial, which has been delayed many times since it began in May 2020.

In a first case, Netanyahu and his wife, Sara, are accused of accepting more than $260,000 worth of luxury goods such as cigars, jewellery and champagne from billionaires in exchange for political favours.

In two other cases, Netanyahu is accused of attempting to negotiate more favourable coverage in two Israeli media outlets.

One of Netanyahu’s coalition allies, Simcha Rothman of the far-right Religious Zionism party, also called for Trump to stay out of the court case.

“It is not the role of the president of the United States to interfere in legal proceedings in the State of Israel,” said Rothman, who chairs the Israeli parliament’s judicial affairs committee.

