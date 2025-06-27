E-Paper | June 27, 2025

SHC puts compensation, apology letter on hold in IBA workplace harassment case

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published June 27, 2025 Updated June 27, 2025 09:23am

KARACHI: The Sindh High Court (SHC) on Thursday issued notices to respondents on a petition filed by the Institute of Business Administration (IBA) challenging an order of the provincial ombudsman for protection against harassment of women at workplaces.

The SHC also directed that a compensation amount and an apology letter must not be handed over to a former female lecturer of IBA until the petition is decided.

Citing the ombudsman and former lecturer Zahra Sabri as respondents, the IBA and its executive director submitted that Ms Sabri had filed a complaint in January 2023 against the university’s registrar for allegedly making inappropriate and unprofessional remarks. Following an inquiry, the anti-harassment committee had recommended that IBA pay her Rs300,000 in compensation and issue a written apology.

The petitioners argued that the executive director/competent authority of IBA had declined to implement the committee’s recommendations, after which the complainant filed an appeal with the ombudsman.

On June 13, the ombudsman accepted the appeal and directed IBA to appoint a new competent authority and implement the committee’s recommendations within a week.

Representing the petitioner, senior counsel Faisal Siddiqui informed a two-judge bench headed by Justice Mohammad Iqbal Kalhoro that former judge of apex court Justice (retd) Arif Khilji has been appointed as competent authority for this case.

He further stated that IBA was ready to implement the recommendations and had submitted a cheque of Rs300,000 along with an apology letter. However, he contended that since the petition raised questions about the interpretation of certain provisions of the Protection Against Harassment of Women at Workplace Act, 2021, the competent authority should be restrained from disbursing the amount or handing over the apology letter until the case is decided.

After a preliminary hearing, the bench issued notices to the respondents and the Advocate General Sindh for August 21.

“Meanwhile the cheque of Rs300,000 and written apology submitted by the petitioners shall not be disbursed and written apology letter shall not be handed over to respondent No.2 till decision of this petition,” the bench in its order concluded.

The petitioners further submitted that, according to the ombudsman’s impugned order, the executive director could not serve as a witness in the inquiry proceedings. Since the executive director had testified as a witness, they argued, he lost his legal standing as the competent authority in the matter.

They also submitted that the ombudsman had not made any observations or findings on the merits of the competent authority’s decision or on the legality of the inquiry committee’s recommendations.

The petitioners maintained that the inquiry committee’s findings were subject to review by the competent authority, who was mandated under the law to independently evaluate the recommendations.

They further argued that the ombudsman failed to note that the committee had exceeded its mandate. Ms Sabri’s complaint, they said, concerned alleged inappropriate remarks by the registrar, yet the committee also made recommendations regarding alleged gender-based discrimination, which was not part of the original complaint.

Published in Dawn, June 27th, 2025

Pakistan

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English
Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Vigilance needed
Updated 27 Jun, 2025

Vigilance needed

There must be zero tolerance for hate speech both in the real and virtual worlds.
Vaccine backslide
27 Jun, 2025

Vaccine backslide

THE findings of a landmark study in The Lancet offer a nuanced verdict on half a century of childhood immunisation....
System shock
27 Jun, 2025

System shock

THE level of hysterical Islamophobia propagated through mainstream Western media and global social media by both...
Gaza ceasefire now
Updated 26 Jun, 2025

Gaza ceasefire now

And after a long-term ceasefire takes effect, those responsible in Tel Aviv for the crimes committed in the occupied territories must face justice.
Drugs on campus
26 Jun, 2025

Drugs on campus

A NARCOTICS crisis has long been brewing in Pakistan, whether or not we admit it. As illegal substances flood our...
Forgotten prisoners
26 Jun, 2025

Forgotten prisoners

TO lessen tensions with the opposition, it is necessary for the government to refrain from taking any step that ...