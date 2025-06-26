E-Paper | June 27, 2025

Sindh Police establishes ‘driving training school’ in Karachi to contain frequent accidents

Imtiaz Ali Published June 26, 2025 Updated June 26, 2025 11:18pm

Sindh Police has established a “Driving Training School” in Karachi in a bid to prevent road accidents, which have risen in the metropolis lately, a statement by the Sindh inspector general of police (IGP) said on Thursday.

Karachi has lately witnessed a rise in traffic accidents, especially involving heavy vehicles, including dumpers and water tankers, which killed nearly 500 people and injured 4,879 in 2024, according to hospital data.

Last month, a woman was killed and her husband injured when a water tanker hit their motorcycle and ran them over in Korangi, prompting an angry mob to set the water tanker on fire.

Sindh IGP spokesperson Syed Saad Ali revealed in the statement today that the driving school has been established at the Saeedabad Police Training College.

“The Driving Training School will provide training in driving cars, motorcycles, as well as light transport vehicles and heavy transport vehicles,” the statement said.

“Citizens will be taught driving and traffic rules during an 18-hour training course in three phases. The training will include classroom lectures, field driving and computerised education.”

According to the statement, Sindh IGP Ghulam Nabi Memon visited the school, along with other senior police officers and the principal of the school.

He was briefed by the deputy inspector general of police (DIG) Driving License about the school building, classrooms, computer lab and other facilities, the statement said.

IGP Memon was quoted as saying, “The first driving school has been established in Karachi under a pilot project.”

He said that driving training schools will also be established in Hyderabad, Larkana and Khairpur, adding, “The driving training school will also be upgraded this year with the facility of driving simulators.”

He added that the administrative and teaching matters will be under the control of the DIG training branch.

The statement further quoted him as saying, “We have started a training project to promote safe driving because we value the lives and property of citizens.”

Calling road safety the police’s “top priority”, he said, “Learning to drive properly as a responsible citizen is a necessity for every individual, and Sindh Police stands with them in this responsibility.”

“We want every driver to not only be safe on the road but also to be a guarantor of the safety of others,” he said. “The only way to prevent accidents is to have trained drivers. We are working towards that goal.”

Pakistan

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Gaza ceasefire now
Updated 26 Jun, 2025

Gaza ceasefire now

And after a long-term ceasefire takes effect, those responsible in Tel Aviv for the crimes committed in the occupied territories must face justice.
Drugs on campus
26 Jun, 2025

Drugs on campus

A NARCOTICS crisis has long been brewing in Pakistan, whether or not we admit it. As illegal substances flood our...
Forgotten prisoners
26 Jun, 2025

Forgotten prisoners

TO lessen tensions with the opposition, it is necessary for the government to refrain from taking any step that ...
Uneasy calm
Updated 25 Jun, 2025

Uneasy calm

The US needs to stop its flow of funds and arms to Israel if it really wants lasting, substantive peace in the Middle East.
Judicial extensions
25 Jun, 2025

Judicial extensions

WITH the public’s attention on the rapidly deteriorating situation in the Middle East, the Judicial Commission of...
Asia on edge
25 Jun, 2025

Asia on edge

THE World Meteorological Organisation’s State of the Climate in Asia 2024 report lays bare the continent’s...