Polygraph refusal might weaken Imran’s case: ATC judge

LAHORE: PTI leader Imran Khan’s refusal to undergo forensic procedures, including a lie detector test, could adversely aff­ect his case during May 9 trials, an anti-terrorism court (ATC) judge has ruled.

In a written order, ATC-I Judge Manzer Ali Gill noted that the prosecution’s case heavily relied on digital evidence, which will be presented during the trial.

The written order was issued after the judge dismissed the prosecution’s plea for more time to conduct forensic tests on Mr Khan.

The judge remarked that Mr Khan’s decision to decline these polygraph and photogrammetric (fac­ial and voice analysis) tests appeared to be a deliberate tactic to shield himself from the implications of the prosecution’s evidence.

The accused will likely challenge the digital evidence during the trial by simply saying it was not analysed or verified through forensic means.

“Ultimately, this refusal of the accused may go against him,” the judge remarked.

The police had visited Adiala Jail twice to conduct tests on Mr Khan, but he refused.

The prosecution sought more time from the court, but it was denied.

The order stated that in normal cases, an investigating officer (IO) has the custody of the accused during the period of physical remand and investigation.

In that scenario, the accused has no chance to refuse these tests or participate in the investigation. Calling Mr Khan’s “unique”, the judge said he was not in the IO’s custody but confined in another case at the Adiala Jail.

He noted Mr Khan not only refused in writing to cooperate with the investigation, but he also did not meet with IO who had gone to jail to conduct the tests.

“So in this scenario this court is unable to understand how the investigation could be finalised?”

The judge concluded that these tests couldn’t be conducted without physical custody of the accused, the judge noted, and dismissed the prosecution’s request for more time.

However, he directed the IO to adopt all other legal processes to conclude the investigation.

Published in Dawn, June 17th, 2025